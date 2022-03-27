 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Kearney High School student Kanon Koster takes his game to Florida school

Former Kearney High School standout Kanon Koster has announced on social media that he will continue playing basketball and start his master’s degree studies at Saint Leo University in St. Leo, Fla.

Kearney High’s all-time leading scorer (1,522 points), Koster spent the past two seasons at the University of South Dakota, appearing in 33 games with one start. He averaged 1.9 points per game while playing for the Coyotes, who went 19-12 this season.

Prior to South Dakota, he played one year at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, leading the Lopers in scoring averaging 16.5 points per game. He started 26 of 28 games for UNK and earned honorable mention All-MIAA.

St. Leo went 12-15 playing in the Sunshine State (DII) Conference.

Hot Start: Early rallies keep Kearney undefeated

