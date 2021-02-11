Focusing on districts: Flavia Nagatani hopes to qualify for state

KEARNEY — Flavia Nagatani has dominated girls wrestling for two years now. But she has her sights on the boys state wrestling tournament as she prepares for districts, which begin 10 a.m. Saturday at Omaha Central.

The other schools in Kearney High School’s district are Elkhorn South, Lincoln East, Lincoln Pius X, Norfolk, Omaha Benson, Omaha Bryan and Central.

Little by little, the 106-pound KHS junior has been working toward that goal.

“I want to make it into the boys’ state,” Nagatani said. “I believe that it will be the first step before I graduate, and if I do make it this year, then it would be to be placed in my senior year. It just depends how I do this year in districts.”

Nagatani, born in Hawaii, is no stranger to wrestling. As a matter of fact, it’s her bloodline.

All of her older siblings have wrestled in their high school careers. Nagatani moved to Kearney at the age of 14. As soon as she joined the KHS wrestling team, she already stood out, and it’s not because she’s the only girl on the team.

It didn’t take too long for her to be accepted by her teammates based on what she brought to the table. The best word Bearcats wrestling coach Ty Swarm could describe Nagatani is simply relentless.