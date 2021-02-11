Focusing on districts: Flavia Nagatani hopes to qualify for state

KEARNEY — Flavia Nagatani has dominated girls wrestling for two years now. But she has her sights on the boys state wrestling tournament as she prepares for districts, which begin 10 a.m. Saturday at Omaha Central.
The other schools in Kearney High School’s district are Elkhorn South, Lincoln East, Lincoln Pius X, Norfolk, Omaha Benson, Omaha Bryan and Central.
Little by little, the 106-pound KHS junior has been working toward that goal.
“I want to make it into the boys’ state,” Nagatani said. “I believe that it will be the first step before I graduate, and if I do make it this year, then it would be to be placed in my senior year. It just depends how I do this year in districts.”
Nagatani, born in Hawaii, is no stranger to wrestling. As a matter of fact, it’s her bloodline.
All of her older siblings have wrestled in their high school careers. Nagatani moved to Kearney at the age of 14. As soon as she joined the KHS wrestling team, she already stood out, and it’s not because she’s the only girl on the team.
It didn’t take too long for her to be accepted by her teammates based on what she brought to the table. The best word Bearcats wrestling coach Ty Swarm could describe Nagatani is simply relentless.
“Being a girl that wrestles on a boys team, you immediately have to prove yourself and show that you belong, and she showed that immediately when she came into the room,” Swarm said. “From her work ethic, her toughness, being a great teammate and just her skill level, she showed that she could compete with anyone in the room.”
What stood out most to Swarm was how advanced Nagatani is in the sport. Because of her wrestling background in Hawaii, where girls wrestling is sanctioned, it was natural for her to compete against some of the top boys wrestlers.
“I’m super impressed about her demeanor, her competitive nature and just her overall personality. She has a ton of value on our team,” Swarm said. “I think it’s just a stigma of a girl wrestling a guy is tough. That quickly went out the window when everyone saw how hard she worked. She was accepted right away because she works as hard as any of the guys. She never gives up. She is super positive and, most importantly, people just love to watch her compete. It’s also her attitude in her effort in her matches and our practice room.”
It didn’t take long for Nagatani to dominate the girls division.
She is now a two-time state champion after pinning all five of her opponents recently in this year’s girls state tournament, and also earning high honors in her weight class. When she compared this year’s title to her championship in last year’s inaugural girls state wrestling tournament, she felt nothing had changed much.
“I kind of felt that it was just the same honestly,” Nagatani said. “It’s because there were the same girls I wrestled pretty much. There were probably a couple different girls. So the competition was pretty much the same.”
However, Nagatani doesn’t shy away from high-level competition on the boys side. She said it actually puts her technical skills to good use as she faces opponents who are likely stronger than her. Even if the odds are against her, just getting more challenges is beneficial for her, she said, and she always is searching for better competition.
“The intensity that they wrestle has definitely pushed me to wrestle as fast as them,” Nagatani said. “Just getting used to being on varsity helped me a lot.”
She will see some top competition this weekend at districts. At 106, she will face some of the top wrestlers in the state, according to Swarm.
“She has a super tough district,” Swarm said. “I think three or four in her district are ranked in the top six in the state. ... So most importantly, I want her to compete to the very best of her abilities and leave everything she has on the mat.”