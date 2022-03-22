Flurry of goals lifts Kearney High's Bearcat girls over Lincoln Northeast

LINCOLN — Kearney High girls scored three goals in the last 18 minutes to break a 1-1 tie and defeat Lincoln Northeast 4-1 Monday evening.

Four Bearcats found the back of the goal in the match with the Rockets with Kierstynn Garner getting the assist on each one, making the pass to set up the scorer.

After a scoreless first half, Kearney’s Harly Straka netted the first goal two minutes into the second half.

Lincoln Northeast’s Rylee Hay answered in the 60th minute to tie the score, but that didn’t last long.

Gracie Perez scored Kearney’s go-ahead goal in the 62nd minute followed by an insurance goal by Delaney Junker in the 69th minute. Madi Province wrapped up the scoring with a goal in the 77th minute.

Kearney was scheduled to host North Platte today but the game has been postponed.