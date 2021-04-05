Flood wants to build consistency while gaining confidence for KHS tennis

Flood understood the cancellation of spring sports last season. So she didn’t take it too hard when she found out, even if she was coming off a strong freshman year.

“I was super disappointed like every athlete but I knew if it meant having everyone safe, then it was the right thing to do,” Flood said. “I’ve been willing to give up a season if it kept people healthy.”

During the pandemic, Flood continued to work on her game. She would go to Harmon Park every afternoon practicing her hitting and serving. There would be times she would take private lessons. There are also times she would work out with some of her peers, including her teammates, some from the boys’ team, and even players from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Last year, Kearney would’ve had one senior on the roster. Even though the Bearcats have quality depth and are up to speed, some are playing their first varsity-level matches.

Having the season canceled “affected us pretty big,” Saulsbury said. “Last year was really being a growth year and getting a lot of experience. Unfortunately, we didn’t get to have that and it didn’t happen. So now you have sophomores and juniors playing varsity and they haven’t really had match experience. They’re still like their freshmen, sophomore years even though they are a year older.”