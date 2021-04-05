Flood wants to build consistency while gaining confidence for KHS tennis

KEARNEY— Olivia Flood went from being a shy freshman to finishing in the top seven in the state tournament in 2019. Now a junior, she carries a load of confidence despite the Kearney High girls tennis team taking a year off due to the pandemic.
Flood came into her first year like any other freshman, not knowing what to expect and unaware of the impact she was about to make. As the season got underway, Flood got more comfortable in her game, which would eventually lead her to place seventh in No. 1 singles at the Class A state meet.
“I really wasn’t expecting anything my freshman year,” Flood said. “I was excited to be playing every day. As the season went on, I kinda found my game and I was able to build on it and become the player I am now.”
Not only does Flood bring confidence, but she is also a purveyor of aggression. She can do tricks with her hits like a spin move or her backhand slice, which is a rarity for a high school player in the state. What impressed Kearney’s coach Troy Saulsbury the most is her toughness.
“The biggest thing about Olivia is her competitiveness,” Sailsbury said. “That is where she grew the most in the last two years. Even her freshman year, from the beginning of her freshman year to the end, she was a different player.
“She has gotten a lot more gritty on the court and just being able to fight for more points and more balls, That’s the biggest thing because I really think she is taking that area to another level. “
Flood understood the cancellation of spring sports last season. So she didn’t take it too hard when she found out, even if she was coming off a strong freshman year.
“I was super disappointed like every athlete but I knew if it meant having everyone safe, then it was the right thing to do,” Flood said. “I’ve been willing to give up a season if it kept people healthy.”
During the pandemic, Flood continued to work on her game. She would go to Harmon Park every afternoon practicing her hitting and serving. There would be times she would take private lessons. There are also times she would work out with some of her peers, including her teammates, some from the boys’ team, and even players from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Last year, Kearney would’ve had one senior on the roster. Even though the Bearcats have quality depth and are up to speed, some are playing their first varsity-level matches.
Having the season canceled “affected us pretty big,” Saulsbury said. “Last year was really being a growth year and getting a lot of experience. Unfortunately, we didn’t get to have that and it didn’t happen. So now you have sophomores and juniors playing varsity and they haven’t really had match experience. They’re still like their freshmen, sophomore years even though they are a year older.”
The Bearcats have 34 players on the team. Typically that would be the average for Kearney High, but it comes with high expectations. Two matches in, the Bearcats have shut out Holdrege and won the North Platte Invitational on Thursday, so they look like they are on the right track.
“Our depth is pretty unique this year,” Saulsbury said. “We got a lot of solid players even in our top JV that could easily play varsity across the state. So, that helps drive our practices and the competitiveness in practices day in and day out.”
Flood hopes to finish in the top five, if not win state individually. One thing she wants to continue to improve is her level of consistency.
“So far we are working on her consistency and her patience because you don’t always see that high-level competition day in and day out, and so when she does, she has to learn to be a little bit more patient and not go for shots early on,” Saulsbury said. “She has to wait until she sets it up to get a better ball.”
Flood, only a junior, is already looking ahead. She has played tennis since she was seven years old. She wants to stay involved while paving the way for aspiring tennis players in Kearney.
“I hope to kind of leave a lasting impact on the tennis community and the tennis team where hopefully more girls go out and start playing,” Flood said.
The Bearcats return to North Platte for a dual at 4 p.m. Tuesday. They then will focus on the Westside Invitational on Friday, where 23 teams will participate at the Koch Tennis Center in Omaha beginning at 8 a.m.