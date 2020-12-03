Five state qualifieers lead young KHS team

A new face on the team is transfer Beau Hostler, who was the 132-pound runner-up last year at the Colorado 4A state tournament. Hostler is the nephew of former Kearney High three-time state champion Jerry Thomas (1992-94).

Other returning letterwinners are Flavia Nagatani, Haydon Arrants, Ethan Lawrence, Ethan Kowalek, Cisco Rivas and Nick Sutton.

Nagatani, who won her weight class at the girls state championship last year, has earned the starting spot at 106 pounds.

“She’s something else. ... I expect her to do well,” Ty Swarm said.

The Bearcats have 72 competitors in the wrestling room, but the majority are underclassmen and Swarm knows he’s going to be putting freshmen and sophomores on the mat in the upper weights that are normally occupied by older, more experienced wrestlers.

“We definitely have plenty of kids eager to show up and do everything we ask them to,” coach Swarm said. “But it puts you behind when you don’t have an older, more mature wrestler and you have to put a younger guy in a spot where you don’t really want to.”

That might be a bigger problem than usual this year as Class A appears to be pretty deep and it will be tougher to get on the medals stand.