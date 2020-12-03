Five state qualifieers lead young KHS team

KEARNEY — The Kearney High wrestlers have brought home a lot of gold from the state meet in Omaha.
During the past four years, the Bearcats have won nine gold medals and they’ve finished in the top three in the team race four of the past six years.
Last year Kearney finished sixth at state, just 4½ points from fourth place. A pair of medalists return to lead the way this year.
“We’re similar to last year,” coach Ty Swarm said. “We’ve got some kids coming back, but we didn’t have a (defending) state champion last year. However, we’ve been spoiled by a ton of talent. We’ve had a lot of years where we’re returning that top guy. This year we’re returning a couple of state placers, and five, six or seven who, on a good year, could find their way onto the medal stand.”
The top returning wrestlers for the Bearcats are Gage Ferguson (42-12), third at 145 pounds, and junior Archer Heelan (38-8). fifth at 113 pounds. Both wrestlers lost to the eventual state champion in their weight class. Heelan lost in overtime in the semifinals.
Other returning state qualifiers are sophomore Perry Swarm (17-14), junior Tate Kuchera (9-15) and senior Dario Rodriguez (22-22).
In addition, the Bearcats welcome the return of Carter Abels, who missed the last half of last season with a knee injury. As a sophomore in 2019, Abels finished fifth at state.
A new face on the team is transfer Beau Hostler, who was the 132-pound runner-up last year at the Colorado 4A state tournament. Hostler is the nephew of former Kearney High three-time state champion Jerry Thomas (1992-94).
Other returning letterwinners are Flavia Nagatani, Haydon Arrants, Ethan Lawrence, Ethan Kowalek, Cisco Rivas and Nick Sutton.
Nagatani, who won her weight class at the girls state championship last year, has earned the starting spot at 106 pounds.
“She’s something else. ... I expect her to do well,” Ty Swarm said.
The Bearcats have 72 competitors in the wrestling room, but the majority are underclassmen and Swarm knows he’s going to be putting freshmen and sophomores on the mat in the upper weights that are normally occupied by older, more experienced wrestlers.
“We definitely have plenty of kids eager to show up and do everything we ask them to,” coach Swarm said. “But it puts you behind when you don’t have an older, more mature wrestler and you have to put a younger guy in a spot where you don’t really want to.”
That might be a bigger problem than usual this year as Class A appears to be pretty deep and it will be tougher to get on the medals stand.
With those challenges, Swarm still thinks the Bearcats will have a good season, though not a season where the Bearcats will challenge for a state meet trophy.
“I don’t think we’re quite where we’ve seen ourselves ... . But I definitely think we’re a top 10 team that will compete with anybody,” he said.
