Final 10 minutes hurt Kearney High girls against Lincoln Southwest

KEARNEY — With 10 minutes left in the match, Kearney High only faced a 1-0 deficit against Lincoln Southwest.

Playing against the high winds made it difficult to execute on offense, but the Bearcats still had time to potentially force a tie.

The Silver Hawks quickly crushed any hope by scoring three goals in the final seven minutes to leave Kearney with a 4-0 victory.

“Obviously Lincoln Southwest is a solid team, I mean they’re top five in the state right now and they have earned that right,” KHS coach Lerrin Rowe said. “It’s always a close match against us and I guess I’m disappointed that we could stick with them for 70 minutes and then we shut down in the last seven.”

The victory moved Lincoln Southwest’s record to 7-1, while Kearney High fell to 3-5.

Prior to the final 10 minutes, the Silver Hawks’ only goal came from junior Jillian Lane in the 15th minute. An initial shot deflected off the hands of KHS goalie Shelby Prascher and landed right in front of Lane, who kicked it into the back of the net.

Other scorers for LSW included Charley Kort, Kayla Hassler and Kianna Perez.

While there were several factors that contributed to the loss for the Bearcats, a big one was their play at midfield.

“We got to be better about winning the midfield, because today we really got out-hustled and out-challenged,” Rowe said. “We got to get that under control and then I think everything will continue to fall into place. We knew going into this game it was going to be a battle and it was for 70 minutes.”

This is the Bearcats’ third match this season with zero goals. As the winds continue to be a major factor, they’re hoping to ramp up their efforts on the offensive end.

“I don’t know if the wind is going to die this spring,” Rowe said. “We talk about the wind being an equalizer and taking it to our advantage. We just really have to start cranking some more shots if we’re going to continue to play in it and we just have to figure out how to play in it.”

Conditioning is proving to be vital at this point of the season, as KHS has played numerous matches with raging winds. Rather than focusing on elements they can’t control, they’re hoping to continue working on the basics.

“I know it’s a trying game when you have to run against the wind and play in it for all 80 minutes, but again we have to get those small things figured out,” Rowe said. “Connect the passes, get some finishes on goal and it’ll come. We have a skilled enough group of kids, we just have to get it all strapped together here.”

The Bearcats are looking to get back on track for their next slate of matches on Tuesday and Thursday.

“We have some time, but we really have to hit this final stretch hard,” Rowe said. “We got a lot of solid teams left to play. We play Lincoln Southeast and Norfolk next week, both of which are very solid teams. We can hang with anyone and we just proved to ourselves that, but we just have to finish all 80 minutes.”

Silver Hawks boys blank Bearcats

LINCOLN — Lincoln Southwest improved to 7-1 with a 3-0 win over Kearney on Saturday.

The Silver Hawks, who have given up just four goals this season, posted their fourth straight shutout, scorin gone goal in the first half and two in the second half.

Caedmon Schweanke, Mudathir Amon and Lane Kruse scored goals for Southwest.

Kearney goal keeper Nathan Hibberd was credited with eight saves.

The Bearcats (5-3) are slated to play at Lincoln Southeast on Tuesday.