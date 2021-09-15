Family Ties: Connection of Riley, Kaden Miller runs deeper than Kearney High’s passing plays

KEARNEY - For Kearney High football, when the ball is in the air, it’s “Miller Time.”
In the last three games, the Bearcats offense has been led by the quarterback/wide receive duo of Riley Miller and Kaden Miller. It didn’t take too long for the two cousins to get in sync offensively as their relationship runs deep in the family.
Their fathers Dan and Darold Miller were stellar athletes during their high school careers at Elm Creek.
“They all claimed they are the fast ones in the family, so we always pull out the old Elm Creek book and see who was the fastest,” Riley Miller said.
Riley and Kaden Miller played sports together from elementary to middle school days. The Miller family brings a tradition of being multi-sport athletes. They also carry a competitive edge along the way, especially amongst each other.
“We just play for fun, but sometimes stuff gets thrown because people get mad because it gets competitive, and that’s kinda how we were grown up,” Riley Miller said. Compete and give 100 percent because even if you fail, you’re still giving it your everything.”
Riley Miller became the Bearcats starting quarterback in his senior year. Riley’s older brother is Brayden, a former all-state quarterback who walked on at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Brayden trained with Riley all summer to get him ready for this season.
Baseball may be his No. 1 sport as he also pitches for the Bearcats, but he didn’t shy away from leading the football team after watching his older brother play throughout his four years.
“It was more my decision,” Riley Miller said. “I’ve always wanted to. So did Kaden at one point. You always wanted to look on the football field and see who the leader is, and I always wanted to be the leader. My brother was a leader, and I wanted to follow in his footsteps.”
In his first game against Grand Island High School, Riley Miller broke out with four total touchdowns. Two were on the ground, and the other two were to his No. 1 target, Kaden. In the last three games, the two have connected 13 times. Almost half of them resulted in touchdowns.
“I didn’t get a chance to play with my brother because he was a senior and I was a freshman, and it’s pretty much the same thing,” Riley Miller said. “He’s a lot like my brother, and I can call him my brother, and it wouldn’t be weird or anything.”
Unlike Riley, Kaden played with his older brother, Jackson. The second oldest of five siblings, Kaden looked up to his older brother Jackson. He wants to set the same example for his younger brothers.
“Jackson is a great older brother,” Kaden said. “He went to play at UNK for a little bit, and he’s always been a hard worker. He kind of passed it down to me, and I wanted to be like him. I just tried to be the best role model I can because they looked up to me and Jackson for whatever we do, they do. I just try to be the best older brother and the best brother, in general, that I can be. “
Kaden considered playing with Riley a dream come true. The two depend on each other in keeping the offense going in every play.
“When I played with my brother, the coolest thing was having him right next to me in the huddle, and Riley came and filled that void as a brother,” Kaden Miller said. “It’s really cool to catch passes for him and play with him. It’s awesome.”
The Bearcats carry a 2-1 record as they prepare for their next road game 7 p.m. Friday at Millard West.
The Miller duo doesn’t have a ton of personal goals for this season. What’s on their minds is winning district and competing for state.
“Everyone wants to win state,” Kaden Miller said. “That’s every high schooler’s dream. But for me, I just hope our team could walk away from the season knowing that they gave 100 percent, give everything they have on the field. Whatever the results maybe. I just hope we walked away knowing that there’s nothing else we can give.”