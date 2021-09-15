Family Ties: Connection of Riley, Kaden Miller runs deeper than Kearney High’s passing plays

Baseball may be his No. 1 sport as he also pitches for the Bearcats, but he didn’t shy away from leading the football team after watching his older brother play throughout his four years.

“It was more my decision,” Riley Miller said. “I’ve always wanted to. So did Kaden at one point. You always wanted to look on the football field and see who the leader is, and I always wanted to be the leader. My brother was a leader, and I wanted to follow in his footsteps.”

In his first game against Grand Island High School, Riley Miller broke out with four total touchdowns. Two were on the ground, and the other two were to his No. 1 target, Kaden. In the last three games, the two have connected 13 times. Almost half of them resulted in touchdowns.

“I didn’t get a chance to play with my brother because he was a senior and I was a freshman, and it’s pretty much the same thing,” Riley Miller said. “He’s a lot like my brother, and I can call him my brother, and it wouldn’t be weird or anything.”

Unlike Riley, Kaden played with his older brother, Jackson. The second oldest of five siblings, Kaden looked up to his older brother Jackson. He wants to set the same example for his younger brothers.