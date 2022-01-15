Falling short: Second half rally not enough for Bearcats

KEARNEY — The Kearney High boys basketball had another opportunity for a signature victory on Friday. Despite a valiant effort in the second half after overcoming an 18-point deficit, it was not enough to take down Lincoln Northeast.
The Rockets move to 12-1, while the Bearcats drop to 6-5 on the season.
In the first five minutes of play, Kearney was already at a disadvantage after three starters were in foul trouble, including Will Vanderbeek and Jack Mundorf. After trailing 15-9 in the first quarter, the Bearcats were in a deep hole that had them down 23-9 in the first two minutes in the second quarter.
Vanderbeek returned to the court to put Kearney back in single digits as he put up eight points by the half, but Kearney was outscored 22-12 and trailed 37-21 entering the third quarter.
Kearney turned the game around the moment all five of their starters were playing together again. Kearney knocked down six straight buckets, and a three-pointer by Mundorf put the Bearcats on a 9-0 run and made it a tight ball game again. Vanderbeek ended the third quarter with a triple to make it a three-point game.
“We got into gaps, and we were able to score because our defense was better,” KHS coach Drake Beranek said after the game. “We weren’t taking it out of the rim. We were able to run in transition and really secured the lane.
“... and early we came out and got some easy ones. Our guys adjusted, and that’s huge because we could’ve fallen over and got blown out by 30, and so our guys competed hard and found a way to get back in it.”
Vanderbeek led the Bearcats with 16 points. Jack Dahlgren, however, was the productive player in the second half as he dropped 15 points with seven rebounds. The opportunity was there for Kearney to take over its first lead of the night but didn’t hit enough shots down the stretch. Northeast took advantage by making all their free throws to close out the game.
Two players from the Rockets finished in double figures. The Rockets were led by Zander Beard as he dropped 15 points, and Porter Bazil added 13. Gatran Gatnoor added nine coming off the bench.
“It’s frustrating because our guys competed hard in the second half,” Beranek said. “We did a lot better job of posting down in the paint and making it tough on them, especially playing their personnel on them, but our guys are going to compete, and we need to figure out how to win that game.”
With little time to rest, Kearney must head east to face Papillion-La Vista South today (Saturday). A team that not only has the same record as Kearney’s but also is coming off a loss - three points to Millard North on Tuesday.
“They had a tough stretch,” Beranek said. “They played Millard North to three points in the last game when they had the chance to tie it, maybe take a lead - kind of like this game here, and Millard North obviously is a really good team, and they didn’t have a game tonight. Their game got canceled tonight against Millard West. We have got to get ready to rock ‘n’ roll.”