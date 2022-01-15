Falling short: Second half rally not enough for Bearcats

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“... and early we came out and got some easy ones. Our guys adjusted, and that’s huge because we could’ve fallen over and got blown out by 30, and so our guys competed hard and found a way to get back in it.”

Vanderbeek led the Bearcats with 16 points. Jack Dahlgren, however, was the productive player in the second half as he dropped 15 points with seven rebounds. The opportunity was there for Kearney to take over its first lead of the night but didn’t hit enough shots down the stretch. Northeast took advantage by making all their free throws to close out the game.

Two players from the Rockets finished in double figures. The Rockets were led by Zander Beard as he dropped 15 points, and Porter Bazil added 13. Gatran Gatnoor added nine coming off the bench.

“It’s frustrating because our guys competed hard in the second half,” Beranek said. “We did a lot better job of posting down in the paint and making it tough on them, especially playing their personnel on them, but our guys are going to compete, and we need to figure out how to win that game.”