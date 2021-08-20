Extra-inning run gives Pius X sweep of Bearcats to open season

KEARNEY— On opening night at Patriot Park, the Kearney High School softball team went through five hours of softball, but in Chelsey Jacobitz debut as head coach, the Bearcats fell to 0-2 as they lost to Lincoln Pius X on Thursday evening.

After only scoring one run in a 7-1 loss to the Thunderbolts in Game 1, Jacobwitz needed to wake up her Bearcats to even the score in Game 2.

“First game, we had some rough spots and you wear down on ourselves after that first game,” Jacobitz said. “So we really asked them in between games to work together and find that drive and just fight for it.”

In the second game, it almost looked like the Bearcats had a breakthrough after producing four runs and shutting out the Bolts in the first three innings. Then Pius X made a stellar comeback, tied the game, and forced extra innings to come out on top, 7-6.

“Games like this, it could’ve gone either way and unfortunately, it fell the wrong way for us,” Jacobwitz said. “I was super proud of our effort with the turnaround of Game 1 to Game 2.”