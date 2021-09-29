Errors still problematic for Kearney High in loss to Lincoln East

KEARNEY — As October approaches, the Kearney High volleyball team is trending in the wrong direction with two weeks before the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament.

On Tuesday, the Bearcats were swept by Lincoln East, 25-15, 25-15, 25-12.

KHS drops to 9-12 on the season. KHS coach Theison Anderson opened up after his team’s loss to the Lincoln East on the heels of the Bearcats’ trip to Topeka, Kansas, last weekend.

KHS now has a four-game losing streak, which is a troubling pattern for the Bearcats.

“It’s kind of the same story, different game for us,” Anderson said. “We’ve just got to make the commitment to play the way they are trained to play.”

The Bearcats played flat in their loss to the Spartans. In all three sets, the Bearcats had to catch up after putting themselves in a hole. The Spartans were dominant in all phases of the match.

While errors remain problematic for Kearney like it has been most of the season.

“I’m pretty frustrated with their lack of taking feedback right now,” Anderson said. “They are still a very coachable team, and I still will never doubt how hard they work, but they have got to make that effort to make those changes.”