Errors still problematic for Kearney High in loss to Lincoln East

KEARNEY — As October approaches, the Kearney High volleyball team is trending in the wrong direction with two weeks before the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament.
On Tuesday, the Bearcats were swept by Lincoln East, 25-15, 25-15, 25-12.
KHS drops to 9-12 on the season. KHS coach Theison Anderson opened up after his team’s loss to the Lincoln East on the heels of the Bearcats’ trip to Topeka, Kansas, last weekend.
KHS now has a four-game losing streak, which is a troubling pattern for the Bearcats.
“It’s kind of the same story, different game for us,” Anderson said. “We’ve just got to make the commitment to play the way they are trained to play.”
The Bearcats played flat in their loss to the Spartans. In all three sets, the Bearcats had to catch up after putting themselves in a hole. The Spartans were dominant in all phases of the match.
While errors remain problematic for Kearney like it has been most of the season.
“I’m pretty frustrated with their lack of taking feedback right now,” Anderson said. “They are still a very coachable team, and I still will never doubt how hard they work, but they have got to make that effort to make those changes.”
Kearney tied the game at 11 during their second set and managed to make it a one-point game. Lincoln East went back in front with seven straight points and eventually took the set, 25-15.
Once they reached the third set, Kearney had nothing left as the Spartans stayed in sync to clinch the win. Avery Franzen led the Bearcats with seven kills. Analise Luke and Tatum Rusher tied for five kills.
Anderson plans to switch things up in the starting lineup in the remaining game because of the lack of consistency.
“I’m honestly at a loss of words of making these changes,” Anderson said. “We’re going to keep repping things in practice, and I’m going to make changes in the lineup. I’m going play the people that are going to be coachable, and I’m going to play those that are going to commit to the things we are telling them and because win or lose, I want the girls to commit to those things because that’s the culture I’m trying to build.”
Kearney will be on the court Tuesday when they travel to Norfolk.