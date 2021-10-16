Elkhorn South takes down KHS

Kearney missed opportunities to points on the board, including a missed field goal from James Dakan on the opening drive and dropped passes from their receiving corps. With less than five minutes in the second quarter, Kearney ran the ball effectively, led by quarterback Riley Miller, who led the Bearcats with 53 yards rushing. After a couple of big runs from Miller, Parker Wise scored a five-yard rushing touchdown to even the score at seven.

The Storm responded late in the second quarter with only six seconds left. Despite the defensive efforts by their goal line defense going against their heavy formation (“rhino package”), Ballard punched one in for a touchdown on third down with six seconds left.

“I thought we did a good job weathering the storm in the first half,” Cool said. “We moved the ball decently in the first half, and obviously, that touchdown right at the end of the half was a dagger from a momentum standpoint. We had them on second and long a couple of times, and we didn’t get it done. We had five or six drops tonight in the passing game. We can’t afford to lose any plays when you’re playing good teams like this.”