Elkhorn South’s defense knocks Kearney out of playoffs

Elkhorn South had its chances in the opening half, recovering a pair of fumbles. But one drive ended on a fourth-down stop and Carsen Crouch missed a 25-yard field goal just before halftime.

The Storm made a statement on the second-half kickoff when Guy Hunt smashed Kearney’s Kaden Miller at the Bearcats’ 14. In four third-quarter drives, Kearney never got past its own 26.

“(Assistant coach) James Kerwin had his defense ready to go,” Rosenberg said. “We made some big plays tonight.”

While the Bearcats were bottled up, the Storm took advantage of a strong wind to take the lead.

Crouch — son of former Husker Eric Crouch — nailed a 20-yard field goal to tie the game midway through the third quarter. That capped a drive that began at the Kearney 49.

The Storm took the lead late in the period when Ballard crashed over from the 1. Both scoring drives were engineered by backup quarterback Will Skradis, who took over when starter Dilan Krause left the game with an ankle injury.

“We hope Dilan will be back for our next game,” Rosenberg said. “Skradis did a good job of running the offense.”