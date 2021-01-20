Electric Win: Fourth-quarter surge earns Kearney High girls win over No. 7 Lincoln East

KEARNEY — Kearney High girls basketball coach Kyle Fletcher was lit up Tuesday night after the Bearcats defeated seventh-ranked Lincoln East 51-35 at the Kearney High gym.
“That was probably the most exciting one we’ve had as far as just flat out beating somebody that we know is as good of a caliber team as there is in the state,” he said. I know our kids are feeling great about it. Our coaches feel good about it. ... You can tell by the electricity in the locker room that that probably felt like the biggest win we’ve had.”
Kearney (9-2), now ranked 10th after winning only five games last year, finished on a 17-0 run to come away with a 16-point win in a game where the lead changed hands nine times and was tied twice.
“I think we looked like we just had a little extra burst,” Fletcher said. “We were able to find our teammates a little bit easier. Their pressure kind of started to kind of lay off a little bit and I just think we took care of the ball better and obviously we shot the ball better.”
Sophomore Tatum Rusher triggered the fourth-quarter rally with10 of her game-high 17 points. A layup and a 3-pointer by the younger Rusher in the first minute erased a four-point Spartan lead.
The teams traded leads before Aspen Rusher put in a follow shot with about five minutes left. Another layup by Tatum Rusher and back-to-back 3-pointers by Aspen Rusher and Kierstynn Garner ignited a string of six straight possessions where Kearney netted a total of 14 points.
Post player Lily Novacek’s drop-step basket with 3:25 left gave Kearney a double-digit lead and gave her 14 points to go with 14 rebounds.
Lincoln East got 16 points from senior guard Haley Peterson, but no one else reached double figures.
After taking a 35-34 lead, the Spartans were 0 for 6 from the 0 for 2 from the free-throw line and committed two turnovers.
“We guarded a little bit better and they had longer possessions when they were behind. That was really a key for us. It was just solid defense,” Fletcher said.
Tuesday’s win kicks off a three-game swing where the Bearcats play Top 10 teams. Friday, Kearney hosts unbeaten and No. 1 Lincoln Pius X. On Saturday they are on the road to No. 5 Lincoln Southwest, which beat the Bearcats 43-30 in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.
n Kearney 51, Lincoln East 35
Score by Quarters
Lincoln East (5-4)8 12 11 4 — 35
Kearney (9-2)4 15 8 24 — 51
Lincoln East — Haley Peterson 16, Matalynn Campbell 6, Ella Laessig 5, Haley Sprackling 4, Lillie Shaw 3, Zoie Armstrong 1.
Kearney — Tatum Rusher 17, Lily Novacek 14, Aspen Rusher 8, Sidney Province 4, Kierstynn Garner 3, Kaleigh Hatcher 3, Maddie Province 2.