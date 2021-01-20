Electric Win: Fourth-quarter surge earns Kearney High girls win over No. 7 Lincoln East

KEARNEY — Kearney High girls basketball coach Kyle Fletcher was lit up Tuesday night after the Bearcats defeated seventh-ranked Lincoln East 51-35 at the Kearney High gym.

“That was probably the most exciting one we’ve had as far as just flat out beating somebody that we know is as good of a caliber team as there is in the state,” he said. I know our kids are feeling great about it. Our coaches feel good about it. ... You can tell by the electricity in the locker room that that probably felt like the biggest win we’ve had.”

Kearney (9-2), now ranked 10th after winning only five games last year, finished on a 17-0 run to come away with a 16-point win in a game where the lead changed hands nine times and was tied twice.

“I think we looked like we just had a little extra burst,” Fletcher said. “We were able to find our teammates a little bit easier. Their pressure kind of started to kind of lay off a little bit and I just think we took care of the ball better and obviously we shot the ball better.”

Sophomore Tatum Rusher triggered the fourth-quarter rally with10 of her game-high 17 points. A layup and a 3-pointer by the younger Rusher in the first minute erased a four-point Spartan lead.