Daunting challenge awaits Bearcats: Defending champion Thunderbirds

“We finally get to play again, that’s good. ... But we still have 48 hours unless something crazy happens,” Kearney coach Brandon Cool said.
Two teams that have faced the consequences of the coronavirus come together in the fifth week of the season. KHS comes in 0-2, having played two games against undefeated Lincoln Southeast, ranked fifth, and No. 1-ranked Omaha Westside. Bellevue West’s two wins have come against Bellevue East and No. 3 Millard South.
Scouting Bellevue West: The defending state champions are still an offensive juggernaut, averaging nearly 550 yards and 52 points per game. Running back L.J. Richardson has rushed for 392 yards and five touchdowns and is averaging 13 yards per carry. Receiver Keagan Johnson has made 12 catches for 197 yards and three touchdowns.
“They have tremendous talent on both sides of the football and it will be a challenge for us to go to the big city of Omaha and go against a top-ranked team,” Cool said. “They have four Division I receivers, so they have a wealth of talent on either side of their offense.”
The Thunderbirds also have a physical offensive line.
Cool said, “Their running back is a big, powerful kid that they can run downhill with.”
Scouting Kearney High: The Bearcats have yet to find real offensive traction in the face of playing the top teams in the state. In the season opener, Kearney quarterback Preston Pearson didn’t complete a high percentage against Lincoln Southwest but when he did find his receivers, Jack Johnson and Kaden Miller, it was for big plays. In the Omaha Westside game, he completed 17 of 29 passes for 233 yards.
Kearney’s return after two weeks of quarantine: “There was no issues whatsoever. They were anxious and ready to get back to the practice field,” Cool said. “Obviously, we have to knock off a little rust once in awhile but I don’t see that as being a big issue. As the week’s gone on, we’ve gotten better and better. We’re going to have to weather the storm to start the football game and let the chips drop where they may.”
Best thing coach Cool has seen from the Bearcats: “I like their enthusiasm. We’ve played some great football teams in Southeast and Westside and anytime you play tough competition like that your demeanor can change just a little bit. But our guys understand the challenge. They knew the challenge coming into the season, they knew the challenge with the pandemic and the virus going around. That’s the biggest thing I’ve really liked seeing is the attitude and the work ethic they’ve put in to continue on with the football season,” Cool said.
Keys to the game: “We’re going to have to do a great job of winning the war in the trenches. When it’s 3 and 2 or 4 and 1 we’re going to have do a great job of winning those battles.
Better job open-field tackling.
“We’re going to have to find a way to run between the tackles and that’s easier said than done. So for us to survive we have to establish the run game to give Preston some relief in the passing game.
“Can’t afford to give up big plays.”
Final note: “Our kids, our coaches, our program is excited about getting an opportunity to play in week 5 already. We’ve been at it here for a handful of weeks already and when you look at it, we only have four regular-season games left. Our guys are excited to have to continue to find ways to improve, keep competing together and having fun on Friday nights,” Cool said.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!