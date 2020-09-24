Daunting challenge awaits Bearcats: Defending champion Thunderbirds

Kearney’s return after two weeks of quarantine: “There was no issues whatsoever. They were anxious and ready to get back to the practice field,” Cool said. “Obviously, we have to knock off a little rust once in awhile but I don’t see that as being a big issue. As the week’s gone on, we’ve gotten better and better. We’re going to have to weather the storm to start the football game and let the chips drop where they may.”

Best thing coach Cool has seen from the Bearcats: “I like their enthusiasm. We’ve played some great football teams in Southeast and Westside and anytime you play tough competition like that your demeanor can change just a little bit. But our guys understand the challenge. They knew the challenge coming into the season, they knew the challenge with the pandemic and the virus going around. That’s the biggest thing I’ve really liked seeing is the attitude and the work ethic they’ve put in to continue on with the football season,” Cool said.

Keys to the game: “We’re going to have to do a great job of winning the war in the trenches. When it’s 3 and 2 or 4 and 1 we’re going to have do a great job of winning those battles.

Better job open-field tackling.