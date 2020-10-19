Coming Together: Kearney High girls win back-to-back volleyball matches

By BUCK MAHONEY

Hub Sports Editor

KEARNEY — With the volleyball season nearing its finish, maybe the Kearney High Bearcats have rediscovered their magic.

Once 11-2, the Bearcats (15-10) won back-to-back matches Saturday for the first time since Sept. 21.

“I was happy with how the girls played. They did a job and this late in the season, I’m happy with what we put out there,” coach Jessica Day said after the Bearcats beat North Platte and Lincoln Northeast in what was scheduled to be the Kearney Quad.

However, Lincoln Southeast didn’t make the trip because of coronavirus concerns.

Kearney needed three sets to beat North Platte (25-22, 19-25, 25-22) for the third time this year.

‘I saw a lot of fight in a really tough match against North Platte. … They’ve got a really nice squad and I was really happy with how we battled. We had our backs up against the wall and really proud of how we came out and continued to fight in the match that we were really down and we turned it on when we needed to in set three,” Day said.

She said the third-set finish resulted from the Bearcats setting into their offense.