Coming Together: Kearney High girls win back-to-back volleyball matches

By BUCK MAHONEY
Hub Sports Editor
KEARNEY — With the volleyball season nearing its finish, maybe the Kearney High Bearcats have rediscovered their magic.
Once 11-2, the Bearcats (15-10) won back-to-back matches Saturday for the first time since Sept. 21.
“I was happy with how the girls played. They did a job and this late in the season, I’m happy with what we put out there,” coach Jessica Day said after the Bearcats beat North Platte and Lincoln Northeast in what was scheduled to be the Kearney Quad.
However, Lincoln Southeast didn’t make the trip because of coronavirus concerns.
Kearney needed three sets to beat North Platte (25-22, 19-25, 25-22) for the third time this year.
‘I saw a lot of fight in a really tough match against North Platte. … They’ve got a really nice squad and I was really happy with how we battled. We had our backs up against the wall and really proud of how we came out and continued to fight in the match that we were really down and we turned it on when we needed to in set three,” Day said.
She said the third-set finish resulted from the Bearcats setting into their offense.
“Lily (Novacek) got some big kills at the end, … Sidney Province and Aspen Rusher played really well as well. It was a balanced kind of effort towards the end there,” she said.
The Bearcat then swept Lincoln Northeast 25-20, 25-15.
“They’re jelling and they’re just a fun group to be around. They’re fighters. They’ve got a good vision with what they want to accomplish here and again that’s to get to a district final,” Day said.
On Thursday Kearney will host the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament’s championship bracket, which includes the top four teams in the conference.
Lincoln Pius X (20-4) will be the top seed with Lincoln Southwest the second seed, Kearney the third seed and Fremont the fourth seed.
Games are at 5 and 7 p.m.
“I think it’s going to be a great prep for districts,” Day said. “It was a battle the first time we played Lincoln Southwest, it was a five-gamer, we were down 0-2 and ended up coming back and winning. That was a really, really long time ago. We’re both very, very different teams from that. So we need to get to watching film, need to work our butts off in practice on Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday, and prepare our butts off for a a tough Lincoln Southwest.”
