KEARNEY — Kearney High School has hired Charles (Chuck) Brisbin as head bowling coach for the girls' and boys' programs that will start their inaugural season next year.

Brisbin is an avid bowler. He coached the Kearney team from 2016-2019 for the Nebraska High School Bowling Federation and was UNK assistant coach from 1996-1998.

“What an exciting hire this was for our school district with the first-ever head bowling coach for the Kearney High Bearcats,” KPS Athletic Director/Assistant Principal Ryan Hogue said. “It was important to find a coach who has been established in the Kearney community not only as a coach but as an avid/successful bowler themselves who can share their expertise and relate to our athletes on a personal level in a newly established athletic program.

"The bowling community is a close-knit group and finding someone who is respected in that environment was crucial. Coach Brisbin has coached our area bowling teams in the past and is an accomplished bowler. That kind of experience will translate to our athletes having a coach who can show them the fundamentals of the game, the right way to play the game, and how to compete night in and night out.”

Brisbin is an 8-year member of the Nebraska Bowling Association and an elected delegate to the national meeting. He has been the League President for over 20 years and is the current vice-president of the Kearney Bowling Association Board and a member of the board for 20-plus years.

He is also the 2004 Kearney Bowling Hall of Fame member.

Brisbin earned scholarships in bowling to attend the University of Nebraska Kearney's club bowling team.

He graduated from Kearney High School in 1994 and still bowls in a league with three other classmates from the KHS class of 1994. His high game is 300, and his high series is 843.

Brisbin is a 29-year employee of the Big Apple Fun Center, where he runs the Pro Shop, the lane machine, and also has been trained to be a mechanic.

“I would like to thank Mr. Hogue and KPS for allowing me this tremendous opportunity to be the first-ever head coach,” Brisbin said. “Ever since I was a Bearcat myself, I wanted people to see that bowling could be a viable sport and asset for the NSAA, Kearney and the kids.

"It takes a large number of people all across the bowling community to make this happen. Bowling is a sport where friendships will be made and continue for the rest of their lives. It is very much a team game, and my goal is to teach them the physical and mental parts of the game.”