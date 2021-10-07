 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Choplin's no-hitter advances Kearney High softball in tournament
0 Comments
top story

Choplin's no-hitter advances Kearney High softball in tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PAPILLION — Kearney High pitcher Kelsey Choplin pitched a 7-inning, complete game no-hitter Wednesday as the Bearcats opened district tournament play with a 1-0 win over North Platte.

The Bearcats (14-28) advanced to play Papillion-La Vista in the second round and lost 13-1, but stayed alive in the double-elimination tournament to face North Platte (25-12) again today. North Platte eliminated Lincoln North Star in an 8-inning game.

The Kearney-North Platte winner then will play the Monarchs for the district title.

Choplin struck out 10 and walked four while being locked in a pitching dual with North Platte’s Tatum Montelongo, who struck out 18 and also walked four.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Bearcats (14-28) collected five hits off Montelongo, including a two-out RBI single by Ella Kugler that drove in Jaylin Harsh in the third inning.

Harsh singled to left field to open the inning and went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Choplin. She then scored on Kugler’s line-drive base hit to left.

In the loss to Papillion, the Monarchs (20-10) plated eight runs in the first inning and ended the game after three innings under the run rule.

Kearney was held to one hit, a second-inning home run by Kugler, but was plagued by seven fielding errors.

Choplin was the losing pitcher, giving up seven hits. Only four of Papillion’s 13 runs were earned.

Papillion-La Vista is the two-time defending state champion and has reached the state tournament final the past six years.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB Playoff Market: Where to find value

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

KHS seeks return to win column at Columbus
Kearney High School

KHS seeks return to win column at Columbus

  • Updated

In the last two losses, the Bearcats have been outscored 86-27. KHS coach Brandon Cool feels good about his Kearney team going forward, but he also knows the level of frustration for his team in the lack of execution on both ends of the field.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News