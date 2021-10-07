Choplin's no-hitter advances Kearney High softball in tournament

PAPILLION — Kearney High pitcher Kelsey Choplin pitched a 7-inning, complete game no-hitter Wednesday as the Bearcats opened district tournament play with a 1-0 win over North Platte.
The Bearcats (14-28) advanced to play Papillion-La Vista in the second round and lost 13-1, but stayed alive in the double-elimination tournament to face North Platte (25-12) again today. North Platte eliminated Lincoln North Star in an 8-inning game.
The Kearney-North Platte winner then will play the Monarchs for the district title.
Choplin struck out 10 and walked four while being locked in a pitching dual with North Platte’s Tatum Montelongo, who struck out 18 and also walked four.
The Bearcats (14-28) collected five hits off Montelongo, including a two-out RBI single by Ella Kugler that drove in Jaylin Harsh in the third inning.
Harsh singled to left field to open the inning and went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Choplin. She then scored on Kugler’s line-drive base hit to left.
In the loss to Papillion, the Monarchs (20-10) plated eight runs in the first inning and ended the game after three innings under the run rule.
Kearney was held to one hit, a second-inning home run by Kugler, but was plagued by seven fielding errors.