Choplin's no-hitter advances Kearney High softball in tournament

PAPILLION — Kearney High pitcher Kelsey Choplin pitched a 7-inning, complete game no-hitter Wednesday as the Bearcats opened district tournament play with a 1-0 win over North Platte.

The Bearcats (14-28) advanced to play Papillion-La Vista in the second round and lost 13-1, but stayed alive in the double-elimination tournament to face North Platte (25-12) again today. North Platte eliminated Lincoln North Star in an 8-inning game.

The Kearney-North Platte winner then will play the Monarchs for the district title.

Choplin struck out 10 and walked four while being locked in a pitching dual with North Platte’s Tatum Montelongo, who struck out 18 and also walked four.

The Bearcats (14-28) collected five hits off Montelongo, including a two-out RBI single by Ella Kugler that drove in Jaylin Harsh in the third inning.

Harsh singled to left field to open the inning and went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Choplin. She then scored on Kugler’s line-drive base hit to left.

In the loss to Papillion, the Monarchs (20-10) plated eight runs in the first inning and ended the game after three innings under the run rule.