’Cats fourth at HAC girls tennis meet

LINCOLN — The Kearney High girls tennis team placed fourth Wednesday in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.

No. 1 singles player Olivia Flood led the Bearcats with a third-place finish. No. 2 singles player Makenna Henning and the No. 2 doubles team of Meghan Dahlke and Cecilia Henning were fourth and the No. 1 doubles team of Liz Young and Anna Boyd finished seventh. All finished at or above their seed.

“We had another exceptional day. The HAC is the premiere conference in the state for tennis. Finishing fourth really sets us up well with the state tournament,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “Every match at the HAC tournament is high-level competition and we did a great job of competing.”

Dahlke and Henning were the sixth seed at No. 2 doubles and climbed through the bracket after losing the first set in their first two matches.

“Meghan and Cecilia are a strong team when they play with a lot of energy. They did a great job of not panicking when things didn’t go well in those first sets,” Saulsbury said. “Meghan and Cecilia do a great job of getting stronger as the match goes along and as the day progresses as well.”

Makenna Henning proved that she can compete with anyone in the state at No. 2 singles, Saulsbury said.

“Makenna was really locked in today mentally. She was able to battle and she kept getting an extra ball back,” Saulsbury said.