 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Buzzer-beater gives Kearney High boys win over Millard South

  • 0
Basketball on floor

OMAHA — Jack Dahlgren pulled up and hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Kearney High a 63-62 win over Millard South in Saturday's last round of the Early Bird Classic.

Dahlgren finished with 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting. 

Ben Johnson contributed a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Karter Lee with 14 points and Asher Endorf with 10 pounds gave Kearney (1-1) four players in double figures.

Lance Rucker led Millard South (0-2) with 20 points and Ben Boudreau netted 19.

Quick start launches Patriot girls to win

Millard South's girls jumped out to a 25-11 lead in the first quarter and extended it to 45-22 by halftime on the way to a 74-41 victory of the Bearcats.

People are also reading…

Kennidy Garner led Kearney (1-1) with 11 points.. Tatum rusher added eight.

Kearney High's boys and girls will host Lincoln High on Friday.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: WORLD CUP: AMERICAN FANS IN QATAR REACT TO THE NETHERLANDS VICTORY OVER US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News