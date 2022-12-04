Buzzer-beater gives Kearney High boys win over Millard South

OMAHA — Jack Dahlgren pulled up and hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Kearney High a 63-62 win over Millard South in Saturday's last round of the Early Bird Classic.

Dahlgren finished with 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting.

Ben Johnson contributed a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Karter Lee with 14 points and Asher Endorf with 10 pounds gave Kearney (1-1) four players in double figures.

Lance Rucker led Millard South (0-2) with 20 points and Ben Boudreau netted 19.

Quick start launches Patriot girls to win

Millard South's girls jumped out to a 25-11 lead in the first quarter and extended it to 45-22 by halftime on the way to a 74-41 victory of the Bearcats.

Kennidy Garner led Kearney (1-1) with 11 points.. Tatum rusher added eight.

Kearney High's boys and girls will host Lincoln High on Friday.