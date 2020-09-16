Busy stretch ends with KHS win

KEARNEY — Playing a third time in four days, the Kearney High School tennis team rolled to a 9-0 win over North Platte.
But coach Troy Saulsbury said it was evident the Bearcats were playing with “tired legs and tired arms.”
“We were not as sharp as Saturday and Monday, however, that is to be expected when you play 12 matches in four days. It will be nice to have a little respite before heading to the 20-team Papillion Invitational next Monday,” he said.
Jackson Bokenkamp, playing at No. 6 singles and No. 2 doubles, continues to get stronger with each outing developing a nice balance of consistency and aggressiveness, Saulsbury said.
Quinten Shaffer, playing at No. 1 singles and No. 3 doubles, also rebounded to score two decisive victories.
“Quinten did a much better job of moving his opponent around and forcing him to hit off-balance shots,” Saulsbury said.
Kearney High 9, North Platte 0
Singles — Quinten Shaffer, K, def. Joe Stone, NP, 8-1. Asher Saulsbury, K, def. Ethan Mercer, NP, 8-1. Sam Rademacher, K, def. Brock Little, NP, 8-0. Charlie Brockmeier, K, def. Marcus Trotta, NP, 8-2. Carter Goff, K, def. Callen Zurn, NP, 8-4. Jackson Bokenkamp, K, def. Landon Blank, NP, 8-1
Doubles — Rademacher/Brockmeier, K, def. Little/Blank, NP, 8-3. Goff/Bokenkamp, K, def. Zurn/Trotta, NP, 8-0. Shaffer/Saulsbury, K, def. Stone/Mercer, NP, 8-1.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!