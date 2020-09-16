 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Busy stretch ends with KHS win

Busy stretch ends with KHS win

Asher Saulsbury

KEARNEY HIGH’S Asher Saulsbury returns a volley during Tuesday’s dual meet with North Platte at Harmon Park. Kearney won the meet 9-0.

 Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — Playing a third time in four days, the Kearney High School tennis team rolled to a 9-0 win over North Platte.

But coach Troy Saulsbury said it was evident the Bearcats were playing with “tired legs and tired arms.”

“We were not as sharp as Saturday and Monday, however, that is to be expected when you play 12 matches in four days. It will be nice to have a little respite before heading to the 20-team Papillion Invitational next Monday,” he said.

Jackson Bokenkamp, playing at No. 6 singles and No. 2 doubles, continues to get stronger with each outing developing a nice balance of consistency and aggressiveness, Saulsbury said.

Quinten Shaffer, playing at No. 1 singles and No. 3 doubles, also rebounded to score two decisive victories.

“Quinten did a much better job of moving his opponent around and forcing him to hit off-balance shots,” Saulsbury said.

Kearney High 9, North Platte 0

Singles — Quinten Shaffer, K, def. Joe Stone, NP, 8-1. Asher Saulsbury, K, def. Ethan Mercer, NP, 8-1. Sam Rademacher, K, def. Brock Little, NP, 8-0. Charlie Brockmeier, K, def. Marcus Trotta, NP, 8-2. Carter Goff, K, def. Callen Zurn, NP, 8-4. Jackson Bokenkamp, K, def. Landon Blank, NP, 8-1

Doubles — Rademacher/Brockmeier, K, def. Little/Blank, NP, 8-3. Goff/Bokenkamp, K, def. Zurn/Trotta, NP, 8-0. Shaffer/Saulsbury, K, def. Stone/Mercer, NP, 8-1.

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News