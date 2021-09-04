Burke’s late touchdown spoils KHS comeback

OMAHA — Omaha Burke rewrote the ending.

Following the script that worked the week before against Grand Island, Kearney’s Kade Miller intercepted a pass Friday night and returned it to the Bulldogs’ 10-yard line, setting up the game-tying touchdown.

But Burke had an answer.

Two plays later, the Bulldogs’ Cooper Katskee hit Devon Jackson for a 75-yard touchdown with 1 minute, 42 seconds remaining to give Burke a 28-21 victory over the Bearcats.

Kearney had rallied from a 21-7 halftime deficit to the game with 2:22 left when D’Andre Ndugwa caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Riley Miller. Miller then hit Parker Wise on a 2-point conversion to tie the score.

Riley Miller finished with three touchdown passes, two to Kaden Miller. But Katskee matched him with three TD passes and Jackson returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown that made a difference.

Burke’s Donovan Moody led all rushers with 161 yards, most of it in the first half.