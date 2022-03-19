Brayden Andersen’s solid pitching start helps Kearney High Bearcats win opener

KEARNEY — Brayden Andersen pitched four innings of no-hit ball and Kearney rallied for four runs in the bottom of the fourth and three more in the sixth to beat Lincoln Southeast 7-1 Friday afternoon at Memorial Field.

It was the season opener for both teams.

“Southeast has a good program and they have good athletes so it’s a good win for us, a good start to the season,” Kearney coach Brad Archer said.

Andersen, the most veteran member of the staff, struck out four and walked three before approaching his pitch limit.

“I think all three of his pitches were working for him,” Archer said. “The big thing is he threw a lot of strikes. That’s the key.”

Archer said Andersen also worked the corners well, which was another key on Friday.

“For the first time out, he threw incredibly well. ... He gave us everything we needed there to start the first game,” Archer said.

Andersen was going to be limited to 80 pitches and he threw 71 through four innings. Riley Miller then got to start the fifth in with a clean slate.

He also started with a four-run lead as the Kearney offense hit its stride.

The Bearcats had seven hits in the game including a pair of doubles by Tanner Johnson and a double by Korben Rich. Lead-off hitter Karter Lee and No. 9 hitter Dylan Welsh had two RBIs apiece.

“Offensively. We were able to put down a couple of sacrifice bunts. Creed Martin was able to put down a drag bunt which got him on first base and led to scoring a couple more runs,” Archer said.

On defense, both teams committed two errors. Kearney’s were less costly.

“Defensively. I think we played well. Dawson Stutz made a couple of nice plays at third base to keep them from getting some things going, so all-in-all, for first game, I’m very happy with the way we looked,” Archer said.

Kearney is scheduled to return to action Monday against Papillion-La Vista South, then play Tuesday at Papillion-La Vista.