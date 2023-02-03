GRAND ISLAND — Kearney High got on a roll in its dual against Grand Island Senior High.

The Bearcats won six straight matches to build a 38-10 lead to defeat the Islanders 44-28 Thursday at Senior High.

Kearney won four matches by pin and another by a technical fall. Bearcat coach Ryan Bauer said a lot of things went right for Kearney during that run.

“We were able to finish those matches because of that,” he said. “The kids did a good job of taking advantage of those opportunities. We had a lot of guys step up.”

The dual came down to bonus points, where Kearney had six pins and the Islanders only had three.

“There were a few spots where we had chances to put kids away, and we just didn’t do them,” GISH coach Joey Morrison said. “We won some of those matches, but we didn’t get the pin points. We left some points on the board early on and had chances to finish some matches but didn’t get them done. You got to finish.”

After falling behind to start, the Bearcats picked up a key win at 132 pounds when Kaedun Goodman pinned No. 4 Cristian Cortez in 5 minutes, 15 seconds. Bauer said that match gave Kearney some much-needed momentum.

“That was a great win for Kaeden as Christian is highly ranked, very talented and a returning state medalist,” Bauer said. “That was a swing match that went in our favor because if they won that match, that might have swung momentum in their favor.”

Seth Philippi (138), Sam Nachtigal (No. 4 at 152) and Taj Wilson (170) all won matches by pin, while Perry Swarm (No. 6 at 145) earned a technical fall to help Kearney build the 38-10 lead.

The only match that went the distance during that span was when Grand Island’s Alex Dzingle, who is No. 6 at 152 but wrestled up at 160, fell to Ethan Kowalek 5-3 in overtime.