Bizarre throw-in goal leads Kearney High boys to victory

KEARNEY — With just over two minutes remaining in a scoreless match, Kearney High senior James Dakan threw the ball in-bounds from roughly the 30-yard line and watched as the raging winds carried it in the direction of the goal.

Lincoln Northeast goalie Tristan Whitlock leapt into the air to snatch the ball, but it deflected off his hands and bounced into the back of the net. Following a discussion, the referees awarded the goal and Kearney came out with a 1-0 victory.

“I’ve coached a lot of games and I don’t think we’ve ever won on a throw-in with less than a couple minutes to play,” Kearney High coach Scott Steinbrook said. “We had so many good chances in the first half and it’s just ironic, soccer is a funny game.

“That’s what we talked about at halftime; we played OK, their goalie just made a lot of great saves. In a weird twist of fate we win on a mistake by them where the wind hangs it up and a deflected throw-in was the game winner, but we’ll take it.”

KHS senior goalie Nathan Hibberd finished the match with six saves. Whitlock made several great saves for the Rockets, but an untimely deflection ultimately helped the Bearcats (3-2) escape with the win.

“When you get weather like that, sometimes it comes down to does the weather aid in a mistake that causes a goal and it certainly did tonight, because that was a wind-aided throw-in right there,” Steinbrook said. “Probably went about 30 or 40 yards and took a funny hop after the goalie touched it.”

With wind gusts reaching nearly 30 mph, both sides struggled to get anything going on offense as attempts to move the ball downfield stalled.

“Unfortunately, soccer is a sport where the wind can really kind of ruin a good game,” Steinbrook said. “That was two pretty good teams going at it in a pretty good battle there and the wind just literally forced the ball on one side of the field almost the whole time.”

The Bearcats may not have received any style points for the victory, but it was still a win nonetheless.

“At the end of the year when we reflect back on wins and losses we won’t care how we got the win tonight, we’re just glad we got one because we needed it,” Steinbrook said.

Kearney is entering the busiest portion of their schedule and with two straight wins, maintaining momentum is crucial going forward.

“It’s a busy stretch. We have two or three games a week for about the next three weeks right now,” Steinbrook said. “We get a couple days to regroup and we got another home game coming up on Friday and then we got another busy week the following week. The whole idea is to put ourselves in a position where at the end of the year we’re playing our best and I think this was a step in the right direction.”

The Bearcats will face off against Lincoln North Star on Friday at UNK.

KHS girls shut out at Columbus

COLUMBUS — Columbus goalie Addison Heule turned away eight Kearney shots to preserve a 1-0 Discoverers’ victory Tuesday night in Columbus.

The match included a lightning delay but Kearney couldn’t strike the back of the net despite many opportunities.

Alyssa Zwingman scored the lone goal in the 23rd minute.

Kearney (2-4) is back in action Friday, playing host to Lincoln North Star at UNK’s Ron and Carole Cope Stadium at Foster Field.