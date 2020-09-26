Big plays can’t keep KHS close to T-Birds

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BELLEVUE — Kaden Miller opened each half with big plays for Kearney, but Bellevue West had too much offense for the Bearcats to keep up.

Iowa-bound Keagan Johnson scored on two runs and two receptions and LJ Richardson ran for three scores in the defending state champion’s 49-14 victory Friday night at Faiman Field. It was Bellevue West’s 16th consecutive win.

Miller caught a 50-yard touchdown pass from Preston Pearson for an early 7-0 Kearney lead. But Bellevue West scored the next 28 points for a 28-7 halftime lead.

Johnson’s first scoring reception from Luke Johannsen was 39 yards. His second, still in the first quarter, was a 59-yarder he took in stride at the Bearcat 15.

Miller returned the second-half kickoff 90 yards to cut the lead to 14. The Thunderbirds answered with one touchdown run from Johnson and two from Richardson.

Kearney was playing for the first time since Sept. 4 for COVID-19 reasons. The Bearcats (0-3) host Columbus next Friday.

Bellevue West 49, KHS 14

Score by Quarters

Kearney (0-3)7 0 7 0 — 14