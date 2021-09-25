Bellevue West avenges playoff loss with 49-13 win over Kearney

KEARNEY — For Bellevue West, it’s a sound of revenge, but for Kearney High, it’s deja-vu.
Just when the Bearcats were in the game, a struggled third quarter ousted their chances. The Bearcats fall to Bellevue West High School 49-13, just 10 months after Kearney upset the T-Birds in the state quarterfinal playoffs. Kearney suffered their second straight loss, and fall to 2-3 on the season. The T-Birds move to 4-1, bouncing back after their loss to Millard South last week.
“We got beat by a good football team. Coach (Michael) Huffman does a great job with those guys, and they made some plays, and at the end of the day they won the football game,” said Bearcat coach Brandon Cool.
It was similar to the Bearcats’ loss to Millard West last week. The Bearcats had opportunities to keep it a tighter ball game, but couldn’t get out of their own way. Kearney had to settle for six field-goal points in the first half despite their chances of getting into the end zone when they got into the T-Birds’ territory.
“You have got to make decisions, make field goals into touchdowns and great field positions in the first half,” Cool said. “We had opportunities, and we didn’t take advantage of them.”
The T-Birds started to get going on offense led by their leading rusher L.J Richardson, who netted for 140 yards in 12 carries and three rushing touchdowns, including an 80-yard run in the second quarter. The T-Birds led 22-6 at the half.
“You get down and weather the storm in the first quarter, and you make it 7-6, now you got them pinned on the 20-yard line and he goes 80 yards,” Cool said. “That play was one of the top three plays of the game. That was the dagger no doubt about it.”
The Bearcats finally saw the end zone in their opening drive in the third quarter as Riley Miller connected with Kaden Miller for a 19-yard touchdown pass, following two big runs by Parker Wise, who finished the night with 57 yards. Then the T-Birds shut out KHS, outscoring them 35-7 in the second half. Bellevue West’s quarterback Luke Johannsen threw a pair touchdown passes to his two tight ends, Kaden Helms and Micah Riley-Ducker, completing 15 of his 25 passes for 257 yards.
Riley-Ducker, the Auburn commit, finished with four catches for 136 yards due to a few deep-ball passes thrown his way.
“There were a couple of times on third and long, they were able to gather a first down,” Cool said. “They’ve got a pretty good package where it’s pretty tough for us to stop one aspect because they can run the football, and they got beat last week also so they probably had a little bit more mojo on their side, and again, we got beat by a good team.”
The Bearcats have little to less time to recuperate after two gut-wrenching losses as they search for their first road win on the season. They will be at Columbus (4-1) next Friday. Columbus is coming off a 28-23 win over Lincoln High, which the Bearcats will see in two weeks at home.