Bearcats win tennis dual with Lexington

KEARNEY — Kearney High defeated Lexington 8-1 Thursday afternoon in a dual tennis meet at Harmon Park.

The Bearcats swept the singles but lost at No. 2 doubles.

"Lexington is a very strong team in doubles. Our strength in duals is our depth in singles," KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. "With Lexington's strength in doubles, I was pleased that we won two out of the three and had opportunities to win all three."

Asher Saulsbury won his No. 1 singles match 8-0, but that was the lone shutout in the dual as Lexington players managed to take at least one game in each matchup..

"Our team did a great job of playing consistent and hitting our spots. I really liked how we forced Lexington to hit another shot. Although we were in a defensive position we did a nice job of hitting a tough shot back," Troy Saulsbury said.

KHS 9, Lexington 1

Singles — Asher Saulsbury, K, def. Greysen Strauss 8-0; Huston Cochran, K, def. Noah Scherr 8-5; Sam Rademacher, K, def. Morgan Bailey 8-2; Eli Bond, K, def. Christopher Swartz 8-1; Aydan Nelson, K, def. Andres Salinas 8-2;' Drew Welch, K, def.Dru Truax 8-1

Doubles — Rademacher/Bond, K, def. Truax/Swartz 8-3; Bailey/Salinas, L, def. Welch/Bonk 8-6; Saulsbury/Nelson, K, def. Strauss/Scherr 8-3