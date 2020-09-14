Bearcats win North Platte tennis tourney

NORTH PLATTE — The Kearney High School tennis team won the 10-team North Platte Invitational on Saturday, winning three of the four divisions.
McCook had an advantage heading into the latter stages of the meet, advancing both doubles and singles entries to the finals. But the Bearcats won their last five matches convincingly to tie the Bison in the team standings. Kearney won on the tiebreaker — a .814 winning percentage to McCook’s .808.
“The team really responded when their backs were against the wall. We had to win out and we had to win convincingly as the team tiebreaker came down to total games won over total games played,” Kearney coach Troy Saulsbury said. “Although we won three of the four divisions and were 19-1 on the day, the tiebreaker came down to how convincingly we won our matches. We talk a lot about this in practice and prior to meets to not allow your opponents to any free games.
“Quinten (Shaffer) being able to come back from a loss and win 8-1 twice and our three convincing wins over McCook in the finals was the difference in the team tiebreaker.”
Shaffer, playing at No. 1 singles, went 4-1 and placed third.
Winning their divisions were Asher Saulsbury at No. 2 singles, Sam Rademacher and Charlie Brockmeier at No. 1 doubles and Carter Goff and Jackson Bokenkamp at No. 2 doubles. All three went 5-0.
Rademacher and Brockmeier weren’t really pushed during the day as their closest match was 8-3 and they won 8-1 against McCook in the finals.
“They both did a great job of serving on big points. We were able to use our serve to dig out of some games we fell behind in,” coach Saulsbury said. “Sam and Charlie also got a lot of free points from their serves either with a service winner or a return that we were able to put away.”
Goff and Bokenkamp also had a smooth day with their closest match 8-4. They won their final 8-3.
“Even though we didn’t play our best tennis today, Carter and Jackson were able to find ways to win and still win convincingly,” Saulsbury said.
Asher Saulsbury won his pool easily then beat Mason Michaelis, last year’s Class B No. 2 singles champion, 8-4.
“Asher did an excellent job of dictating and controlling the points,” his father and coach said. “Mason has a big forehand and he does a great job of attacking short balls. Asher did a nice job of keeping Mason off balance and keeping it away from his forehand.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!