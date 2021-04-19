Bearcats stay hot, beat Omaha Central

KEARNEY — With district tournament around the corner, the Kearney High boys soccer team continues to make an impressive run.
On Saturday, the Bearcats escaped with a 1-0 victory over Omaha Central, marking their third straight victory. Kearney now improves to 7-4 after winning four of its last five games.
The Bearcats had a hard time getting offensive possession in the first half. Kearney had to depend on its defense for most of a scoreless half.
“Central is a team that when they are playing well and moving the ball well, they have good enough athletes and good enough skill to be competitive with anybody,” KHS coach Scott Steinbrook said. “They have been a Jekyll-and-Hyde team all year. I think we saw the good version of Omaha Central today.
“There were stretches where we barely touched the ball. I think if we look at the possession percentages, it’s probably 60, 70 percent with them having the ball and us playing a lot of defense.”
It may have seemed that Central was in control, but the Bearcats provided enough pressure to keep the Eagles out of scoring range. When the Eagles did get in scoring position, Conner Hibberd capitalized between the post as he finished the day with four saves.
“I can’t say enough about our back four and Conner at goalkeeper,” Steinbrook said. “We were really organized and really sharp defensively. I think that frustrated Central a little bit. They just couldn’t make those penetrating passes inside the penalty area. So they settled for some shots from a distance. That’s tough to beat Conner when you’re shooting from 20-30 yards out.”
In the second half, the Bearcats saw more scoring opportunities. Steinbrook pointed out that they made no adjustments during halftime.
“It was just a change in mentality that we have to get the ball on the ground and stop this banging around up and down the field,” Steinbrook said. “Once the ball was on the ground a little bit, there were some scoring opportunities for us to get there in the second half.”
With less than eight minutes to play, Kearney caught a break, Josh Bean scored his first goal of the year to give the Bearcats a 1-0 lead.
“Josh Bean has been putting himself in position to score in a lot of our games this year, and he’s had some unfortunate breaks,” Steinbrook said. “He’s hit the posts. He’s hit the crossbar. Goalkeepers have made some great saves. So today was his day. He had some chances in the first half, but it didn’t just go his way. We just said, ‘Stick with it and it’s going to come.’ We’ve been saying that all year, and this was a big goal for us, and I’m really, really happy for Josh to get his first one of the season.”
The Bearcats will clash with rival Grand Island at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Grand Island. The Islanders are coming off a big win over Lincoln East on Friday. Grand Island was in a similar boat as Kearney earlier in the season. After an 0-3 start, the Islanders have won six of their last seven games. Most of them ended in shutouts.
“We’re a lot better now then we were two weeks ago, but I bet if you ask the Grand Island coaches, they are a lot better than they were two weeks ago,” Steinbrook said. “If you look at our combined records right now, it’s probably not as good as it has been in past years, but we just had a big week capped off Omaha Central. They just upset Lincoln East, a top five rated team, last night. So I think Kearney and Grand Island are playing some of their best soccer that they have all year. Like I said, it sets the stage for an awfully big game. It’s a big HAC game. It will kinda help position both of us for the district tournament coming up in a couple weeks.”