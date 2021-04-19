Bearcats stay hot, beat Omaha Central

In the second half, the Bearcats saw more scoring opportunities. Steinbrook pointed out that they made no adjustments during halftime.

“It was just a change in mentality that we have to get the ball on the ground and stop this banging around up and down the field,” Steinbrook said. “Once the ball was on the ground a little bit, there were some scoring opportunities for us to get there in the second half.”

With less than eight minutes to play, Kearney caught a break, Josh Bean scored his first goal of the year to give the Bearcats a 1-0 lead.

“Josh Bean has been putting himself in position to score in a lot of our games this year, and he’s had some unfortunate breaks,” Steinbrook said. “He’s hit the posts. He’s hit the crossbar. Goalkeepers have made some great saves. So today was his day. He had some chances in the first half, but it didn’t just go his way. We just said, ‘Stick with it and it’s going to come.’ We’ve been saying that all year, and this was a big goal for us, and I’m really, really happy for Josh to get his first one of the season.”