Bearcats reunite with Thunderbirds at Foster Field

“They’ve got a lot of game experience,” Cool said. “They got a lot of Division 1 talent, and they’ve got guys that played a lot of varsity football. From a game experience perspective, they are heads and tails above everyone else in Class A.”

Cool wants his Bearcats to go back to playing aggressive football. He knows that to take down Bellevue West again, they have to win the line of scrimmage.

“The biggest thing is, they’ve got a physical offense and defensive line,” Cool said. “They’ve got playmakers in all their skilled positions. As usual, they play fundamental sound football on the defensive side of the ball. We’re going to have to find some ways to get some seams in there. We’ve got to find ways to run the ball better than last week, and we’ve got to get better on special teams. We let our guard down a couple of times last week, special team-wise. We’ve got to have everything on all cylinders for us to win this game.”

Bellevue coach Michael Huffman looks forward to making the trip to Kearney as the T-Birds are looking to bounce back after their defeat to Millard South. Huffman wants his T-Birds to improve defensively and avoid mental errors.