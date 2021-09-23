Bearcats reunite with Thunderbirds at Foster Field

KEARNEY — The Kearney High football team is in quite a predicament this coming Friday. And, yet, so is Bellevue West.
It’s been 10 months since the Bearcats shook the state when they stunned the Thunderbirds in front of the Bellevue West crowd. As the T-Birds, who suffered their first loss last Thursday to Millard South, make the trip to Foster Field for the first time since 2010, the Bearcats must lick their wounds after being dismantled by Millard West.
“We have to be more physical, and we’re going to have to take care of the line of scrimmage a lot better than a week ago,” KHS coach Brandon Cool said. “Then when we have opportunities to make plays, we have to make them. We left too many opportunities on the field. You’re playing the No. 2 team in the state. Any opportunity that is available, we have got to take advantage of. “
There is no doubt that the T-Birds are loaded with Division 1 talent, starting with the two best tight ends in the state. Kaden Helms, an Oklahoma commit, and Michael Riley-Ducker, an Auburn commit, will be a matchup nightmare for the Bearcat defense.
The T-Birds are led by their all-purpose running back L.J. Johnson, who is on pace for a 1,000-yard season. However, the leading target for Bellvue West’s passing attack is Dae’Vonn Hall, a rising sophomore who’s already received offers from Power Five conferences.
“They’ve got a lot of game experience,” Cool said. “They got a lot of Division 1 talent, and they’ve got guys that played a lot of varsity football. From a game experience perspective, they are heads and tails above everyone else in Class A.”
Cool wants his Bearcats to go back to playing aggressive football. He knows that to take down Bellevue West again, they have to win the line of scrimmage.
“The biggest thing is, they’ve got a physical offense and defensive line,” Cool said. “They’ve got playmakers in all their skilled positions. As usual, they play fundamental sound football on the defensive side of the ball. We’re going to have to find some ways to get some seams in there. We’ve got to find ways to run the ball better than last week, and we’ve got to get better on special teams. We let our guard down a couple of times last week, special team-wise. We’ve got to have everything on all cylinders for us to win this game.”
Bellevue coach Michael Huffman looks forward to making the trip to Kearney as the T-Birds are looking to bounce back after their defeat to Millard South. Huffman wants his T-Birds to improve defensively and avoid mental errors.
“It is a very unique situation for us and couldn’t come at a better time,” Huffman said. “We suffered a bump in the road last week against Millard South and look to get back to playing winning football this Friday. Combining coming off of a loss and playing the team that ended our 2020 season, motivation should not be a problem.