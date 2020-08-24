Bearcats reload to face loaded schedule

KEARNEY — When the preseason Class A football rankings came out, it looked like Kearney High’s schedule.
Six of the top eight will face the Bearcats, including No. 1 Omaha Westside and No. 7 Lincoln Southeast, which were added after Omaha Public Schools canceled fall sports.
“Our schedule this year is as difficult as it’s ever been,” KHS coach Brandon Cool said. “Our kids are looking forward to that type of competition as there are some fantastic teams in Class A this year.”
Kearney holds down the No. 9 spot in the preseason ratings, a nod to the Bearcats’ history and tradition, not so much to the talent returning on this fall’s team. Kearney returns three starters on offense and two on defense from last year’s 7-3 team. However, that’s not unusual for the Bearcats as Cool consistently has built his teams around seniors.
“We feel like football is a maturity sport. A lot of the guys from our jayvee team have waited in the wings for their opportunity and they’re going to get that opportunity as seniors to be starters or contributors. … We plug those guys in and turn them loose on Friday nights.”
This year, Cool will start the “plug-in” process with the offensive and defensive lines.
Gabe Van Winkle, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound senior is a returning starter on the offensive and defensive lines. Carter Krause, a 6-foot, 265-pound senior is a returning starter on the offensive line.
Other returning starters are junior wide receiver Kaden Miller and senior linebacker Jack Johnson.
“We have some guys up front who have put in a lot of time and effort in the weight room and have good size,” Cool said. “I think we’ll be 260 all across the (defensive) front line except for about one position and eight out of our top 10 offensive linemen will be over 250.”
With the size and experience on the line, Kearney will rely on those players to carry the team through the early part of the season as the Bearcats try to piece together replacements in the defensive secondary and the offensive backfield where last year’s leading player, Miko Maessner, has graduated and taken his skills to Princeton.
“You can’t lose a big hitter like that and not feel a void,” Cool said. “We’re going to have to do a great job of moving the chains and being pretty solid at getting first downs on a consistent basis. We have to find those one or two guys with foot speed who can get out in the open field and get it to the end zone.”
Cool said four players are vying for that spot.
“Until we see these guys live and against Class A competition, that’s going to be a question mark for us,” Cool said.
At quarterback, senior letterwinner Preston Pearson will step up to replace Collin Murray and will be backed up by Riley Miller, younger brother of former KHS quarterback Brayden Miller.
“Those guys are solid athletes who can take care of and command our offense,” Cool said.
But probably the biggest question mark for all Nebraska high school football teams is the coronavirus.
Cool said the players are masked at school, masked in the weight room and masked at practice.
In addition, he has separated the sophomores from the varsity and junior varsity in practice, in meetings and in the weight room.
“Our kids are doing a good job. They want to play football and they’re doing a tremendous job of making decisions on and off the field to allow this game on Friday night to occur,” he said.
