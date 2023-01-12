Bearcats pick up key wins and experience in dual loss to Bulldogs

KEARNEY — The Kearney High wrestling team couldn't have asked for a better start, or a sweeter ending.

In between Thursday night, the Bearcats hit some sour notes, losing a dual meet to North Platte, 39-27.

But in the end, KHS coach Ryan Bauer saw progress.

"I felt like every win was going to be a battle," Bauer said. "Up and down the lineup, every match was a toss-up match. That's awesome, but on the flip side, it's also a toss-up match for them. ... But we got a couple back that were losses at the Kearney High Invite, which is exciting," Bauer said..

North Platte won eight of the 14 matches, six by pin, and two by one-point decisions. One of the pins came after the score was 10-10 only seconds before a throw and a quick stick.

Several of the matches paired rated opponents and the Bearcats had the backing of a boisterous home crowd on the annual "Singlet Night" wit the Rowedies matside and dressed in their best wrestling attire. But North Platte brought and high-risk, devil-may-care wrestling style.

"They're an aggressive team and we knew that. It's responding to that — we had a number who responded well to that and it was very evident there were a number who didn't respond well to that," Bauer said.

However, gaining the experience, he hopes, will pay off down the road.

"Those are the matches you're going to see in the district semis, the district finals and at state to medal, so those are good tells. ... Once we get to district I think we'll respond better," he said.

Kaedun Goodman got Kearney rolling in the first match of the dual. He fell behind fourth-ranked Kirk Wilson, 4-0, in the first period but came roaring back in the second period to claim a pin in 3 minutes and 23 seconds.

Perry Swarm had a big third period at 145 pounds to win 8-4, and Andrew Smith decisioned Brock Roblee at 170 pounds.

North Platte then won the next three to take a decisive lead.

Heavyweight Israel Uma got Kearney rolling again with a pin victory in his match and in one of the premier matches of the night, Kearney's Jack Sponenburgh decisioned Brady Pitner 9-2. Both were 21-5 entering the meet.

The night ended with Kearney's Jackson Lavene pinning his opponent in 1:57.

Kearney is back in action today, competing in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament in Lincoln.