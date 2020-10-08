Bearcats on the road to Lincoln High

-- Best thing Coach Cool saw from the Bearcats last week: “A couple things we always talk about trying to control the line of scrimmage and I thought we did a decent job of that most of the night,” Cool said. “We were able to find some consistency on offense and we did a pretty good job of, except for a couple of stopping the quarterback, the quarterback scramble, quarterback option stuff.”

-- What do the Bearcats need to improve: Cool said the Bearcats gave up too many yards to Columbus when the Discoverers faced long-yardage situations. “We want to limit the long-yardage stuff when we should be able to play three-and-out and get our offense back out on the field,” he said.

Biggest concern facing Lincoln High: This will be Kearney’s second road game of the season and, “against an away opponent, you better be ready to rock and roll when you get off that bus,” Cool said.

Even though, on paper, Kearney should be heavily favored, Cool isn’t worried the Bearcats will be looking ahead to a key showdown next week with Elkhorn South.

“Our kids love playing underneath the Friday night lights,” he said.