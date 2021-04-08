Bearcats’ Ndugwa hurdles his way to success

What also brings the best out of Ndugwa is his fellow running mates, especially Alex Schall, one of Kearney’s team leaders. Schall has his fair share of success running with Ndugwa in the hurdles. He finished in the top three.

Both compliment one another during events or practices.

“Schall has been great,” Ndugwa said. “Since freshman year, we just clicked. We’ve been friends ever since. We’ve been playing the same position in football. Just being able to talk to each other, and the other guys make me who I am today with the work ethic and just going out there and pushing myself because running with those guys together makes the team better.”

Ndugwa is not only a stud on the track but the gridiron as well. Listed at 6-foot-1, 197 pounds, the junior already has received an offer from Wayne State College and is talking to other schools as well. Even though he preferably wants to play football at the next level, he’s still keeping his options open as a hurdler and has plenty of time to choose what suits him best.

“Something I like about it is the technique and being able to stride and step over the hurdles. Really, it comes naturally,” Ndugwa said about hurdling.