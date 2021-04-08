Bearcats’ Ndugwa hurdles his way to success

KEARNEY — D’Andre Ndugwa is no stranger to setting the bar high for himself. Quite frankly, that’s almost the norm for the Kearney High boys track team.
Ndugwa had a phenomenal performance at the Columbus Invitational last week where he had two first-place finishes in the 110-meter high hurdles and 300-meter intermediate hurdles. In the 110s, the junior ran a 14.44. He was 0.01 shy of breaking the meet record, held by KHS grad Drew Anderson. Ndugwa didn’t find out until a few days later that he fell short by a hair of breaking the record.
“I was kind of upset, but there is always next year to break it, and I’ll get faster next year,” Ndugwa said.
Since his freshman year, Ndugwa would jot down notes of his latest goals and send them to KHS coach Broc Howard with a little wager, such as a throwback KHS jacket, something Ndugwa earned after going below 43 seconds in the 300 hurdles.
“We try to think about track early on rather than Day 1 of practice for those guys,” Howard said. “The best time for us is when we’re sitting in the locker room or the coaches’ office, and we just talk about what they want to accomplish this season. Those guys just spit out numbers, and I set the bar a little higher in what their expectations are. That way we can be on the same page is where we want to be at the end of the season.”
What also brings the best out of Ndugwa is his fellow running mates, especially Alex Schall, one of Kearney’s team leaders. Schall has his fair share of success running with Ndugwa in the hurdles. He finished in the top three.
Both compliment one another during events or practices.
“Schall has been great,” Ndugwa said. “Since freshman year, we just clicked. We’ve been friends ever since. We’ve been playing the same position in football. Just being able to talk to each other, and the other guys make me who I am today with the work ethic and just going out there and pushing myself because running with those guys together makes the team better.”
Ndugwa is not only a stud on the track but the gridiron as well. Listed at 6-foot-1, 197 pounds, the junior already has received an offer from Wayne State College and is talking to other schools as well. Even though he preferably wants to play football at the next level, he’s still keeping his options open as a hurdler and has plenty of time to choose what suits him best.
“Something I like about it is the technique and being able to stride and step over the hurdles. Really, it comes naturally,” Ndugwa said about hurdling.
Ndugwa has high hopes of breaking the school record in the hurdle events and contending for a state title for KHS.
“We don’t know who’s returning or what other people’s times are and hope to work it out and win state,” Ndugwa said. “Now that I know the general range of time, hopefully, to get closer to my school record. The entire team is pretty close with each other. We hang out and talk. And when it’s time to work ... we are all the same, just trying to win, and then after the bus ride home, have some fun, really.”
The Bearcats will be competing in their home invitational at 12:30 p.m. Friday.