Bearcats improve to 9-2 with sweep of Columbus

KEARNEY — The Kearney High volleyball team had little trouble disposing of Columbus Tuesday night. The Bearcats (9-2) swept the Discoverers 25-16, 25-13, 25-19.
Aspen Rusher led the Bearcats with 12 kills in 17 attacks for a .706 hitting percentage. Lily Novacek had nine kills in 17 attacks.
In addition to an effective attack at the net, the Bearcats served up 16 aces, six by Lucy Bartee and five by Elli Mehlin.
Bartee also had two blocks and 29 set assists.
In other matches in the Hub Territory:
-- Pleasanton stayed unbeaten defeating North Central 25-14, 25-14 and Twin Loup 25-16, 25-11 at the Twin Loup Triangular. Katy Lindner had six kills, four blocks and an ace against North Central. Kaci Pierce had five blocks and five ace serves. Against Twin Loup, Lindner repeated her stats while Belle Paitz had seven kills and Pierce had four kills and four aces.
-- Overton (9-1) swept Maxwell 25-5, 25-10, 25-8 with Haley Fleischman scoring 15 kills, Rachel Ecklund 12 and Kenzie Scheele 10.
-- Axtell went 1-1 at the Wilcox-Hildreth Triangular, defeating the Falcons 25-23, 25-18 and losing to Shelton 25-17, 25-23. Jesse Bertrand and Lexie Eckhoff had five kills apiece against Wilcox-Hildreth and Eckhoff had two blocks. Against Shelton, Eckhoff had five kills and two ace serves
-- Wilcox-Hildreth edged Shelton 25-23, 29-27 as Sarah Jensen had seven kills and Natalie Billington had six. In the loss to Axtell, Billington had seven kills and three ace serves and Jensen had five kills.
-- Shelton split with Wilcox-Hildreth and Axtell at the Wilcox-Hildreth Triangular. In the loss to the Falcons, Brianna Simmons had five kills and an ace serve. In the win over Axtell, Dru Niemack had nine kills and Sidney Gegg had eight. Simmons scored five ace serves.
