Bearcats hungry for first win, face high-scoring Discoverers

KEARNEY — The Kearney High Bearcats, still in search of their first victory, return home Friday night to play Columbus.
The Discoverers come into the game with a 4-1 record, and have “the ball rolling right now,” KHS coach Brandon Cool said. “They’ve been able to put up a lot of points on their opponents and I believe out of those five games, they have three shutouts. So, to me, when you flip on the film they have their offense and their defense is meshing for them right now.”
n Last week: Columbus beat Lincoln High 42-0 while Kearney lost to Bellevue West 49-14.
n Scouting Columbus: Columbus has outscored its opponents 171-31 with its only loss to Lincoln North Star. Garrett Esch have rushed for a shade over 230 yards while quarterback Brody Mickey has completed 72 percent of his passes for 636 yards. Ernest Hauptmann is the leading receiver with 13 catches.
n Scouting Kearney: While Kearney is 0-3, their opponents are a combined 13-0 and in the top five of the state ratings — No. 1 Omaha Westside, No. 2 Bellevue West and No. 5 Lincoln Southeast.
“We have to make sure that those experiences against the upper echelon of Class A makes us better as we continue on the rest of the season,” Cool said.
Best thing Cool saw: Quick starts at the beginning of the game and in the second half. “Starting both halves with touchdowns was absolutely huge. … The issue is, we’d like to turn around and we’d like to stop them on the next series and were unable to stop them defensively to keep the momentum on our side,” Cool said.
n What areas do the Bearcats need to improve: “We have to be way more consistent on offense. You have to be able to ground some things out so you can keep the ball away from your opponent,” Cool said. “Defensively, we have to do a better job of open-field tackling and doing a little bit better job on the deep ball. We got beat a couple times. … We have to win the field position from the special teams departments.”
n Keys to the game: “You’re playing at home so you have to get off to a fairly quick start. You’re going to have to contain their option game and their jet sweep game. And you’re going to have to definitely control or win the war in the trenches,” Cool said.
n Final note: Even though Kearney is still looking for its first win, this is not a “must win” game because all Class A teams make the playoffs. A win would help in the seedings and the team’s mental attitude.
“We’re trying to get a notch in the win column and we’re trying to find some confidence in what we’re doing offensively, defensively and on special teams. It’s all those things put together that we want to have a little bit of an extra step in our giddy-up so we can play a little better than we have the first three games,” Cool said.
@HubSports_Buck
