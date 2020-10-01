Bearcats hungry for first win, face high-scoring Discoverers

n What areas do the Bearcats need to improve: “We have to be way more consistent on offense. You have to be able to ground some things out so you can keep the ball away from your opponent,” Cool said. “Defensively, we have to do a better job of open-field tackling and doing a little bit better job on the deep ball. We got beat a couple times. … We have to win the field position from the special teams departments.”

n Keys to the game: “You’re playing at home so you have to get off to a fairly quick start. You’re going to have to contain their option game and their jet sweep game. And you’re going to have to definitely control or win the war in the trenches,” Cool said.

n Final note: Even though Kearney is still looking for its first win, this is not a “must win” game because all Class A teams make the playoffs. A win would help in the seedings and the team’s mental attitude.

“We’re trying to get a notch in the win column and we’re trying to find some confidence in what we’re doing offensively, defensively and on special teams. It’s all those things put together that we want to have a little bit of an extra step in our giddy-up so we can play a little better than we have the first three games,” Cool said.

