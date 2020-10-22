Bearcats hope to launch run in the playoffs against Rockets

KEARNEY — Is Kearney High the best 2-4 team in Nebraska High School history?.
The Bearcats have two solid wins — Columbus and Lincoln High — and losses to four of the top five teams in the state.
Plus, coach Brandon Cool’s research has uncovered the fact that Kearney is the highest-seeded team in Class A playoff history to have a .333 winning percentage — a record Cool thinks will go unbroken for a long time.
“To get the ninth seed overall in the state football playoffs is a credit to the young men that we have in our program. They played their hearts out and we’ve had a very difficult schedule,” Cool said.
His research revealed that Millard North in 2004 also made the playoffs with a .333 winning percentage. But they were the 13th seed.
“And they made it clear to the state finals. They got runner-up that year. They got beat by Creighton Prep in 2004 and we got beat by Creighton Prep in the semifinals,” Cool said.
Of course, this year is different.
All 24 Class A teams made the playoffs and a committee seeded the teams based on the playoff point system, media ratings and rankings by the coaches.
“For the most part, I think the bracket probably came out as good as all Class A teams expected,” Cool said.
He’s even happy with his No. 9 seed, even though the Bearcats just missed out on the eighth seed and the top eight teams received first-round byes in the bracket.
Getting the ninth seed, Kearney will have to play its first-round game Friday night, and Cool said that’s better for his team than sitting out the week.
“I told the kids after our overtime loss at Elkhorn South I thought we’d be playing. I did not think we’d have a bye,” he said. “And I think this time of year you want to continue to play. And since we got shorted three games in the regular season, we need another game to see where we’re at for this playoff run.”
The Bearcats will face Lincoln Northeast in Friday’s first-round game at Foster Field. Northeast is the 24th-seeded team: a winless and struggling team. The Rockets have scored just six points in the last three games. And they’ve given up some big scores to the other team.
However, Lincoln Northeast has one advantage against Kearney that no other team has ever had: Coach Dan Martin.
“I told him when he took that job. I want to support him 100%, unless we play each other and so here we are,” Cool said,
Martin will be the first head coach Cool will face who was once one of his assistants.
Martin played for the Bearcats, went on to play for the University of Nebraska at Kearney then returned to KHS to join Cool’s coaching staff. He coached linebackers and was the defensive coordinator before taking the Northeast job.
“Our families are good friends, so it’s kind of a fun atmosphere for him, kind of a homecoming,” Cool said while admitting it’s a concern, too.
“He knows what we do offensively, defensively and in special teams. So we’re going to have to figure out how he wants to attack us and make the proper adjustments to get our kids in the correct spot,” Cool said.
One advantage the Bearcats may have is in the mental game. Despite the 2-4 record, the Bearcats have plenty of successes to build on.
“As you watched us play against Elkhorn South, with the energy and the enthusiasm and the confidence, especially in that second half. I like where our team is at right now,” Cool said.
