Bearcats hope to launch run in the playoffs against Rockets

He’s even happy with his No. 9 seed, even though the Bearcats just missed out on the eighth seed and the top eight teams received first-round byes in the bracket.

Getting the ninth seed, Kearney will have to play its first-round game Friday night, and Cool said that’s better for his team than sitting out the week.

“I told the kids after our overtime loss at Elkhorn South I thought we’d be playing. I did not think we’d have a bye,” he said. “And I think this time of year you want to continue to play. And since we got shorted three games in the regular season, we need another game to see where we’re at for this playoff run.”

The Bearcats will face Lincoln Northeast in Friday’s first-round game at Foster Field. Northeast is the 24th-seeded team: a winless and struggling team. The Rockets have scored just six points in the last three games. And they’ve given up some big scores to the other team.

However, Lincoln Northeast has one advantage against Kearney that no other team has ever had: Coach Dan Martin.

“I told him when he took that job. I want to support him 100%, unless we play each other and so here we are,” Cool said,

Martin will be the first head coach Cool will face who was once one of his assistants.