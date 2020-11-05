Bearcats hope lessons learned in first game reap benefits in rematch with Thunderbirds

KEARNEY — Don’t expect a rerun when Kearney High faces off with Bellevue West in the Class A quarterfinal playoff game Friday night at Bellevue.
“We are vastly improved from Week 5 to where we are right now,” Kearney coach Brandon Cool said. “And we’re looking forward to competing in the same environment, same locker room, the same facility as we did in Week 5.”
Week 5 wasn’t a great experience for the Bearcats.
Bellevue West, the top seed in the Class A bracket, defeated Kearney 49-14, answering an early score by the Bearcats with 28 first-half points.
It was Kearney’s first game in three weeks after Kearney had to stop practice because of the coronavirus.
Since then, Kearney has won four of five games, including last week’s 30-28 win over Gretna.
Cool said he was really impressed with the Bearcats’ comeback after falling behind 14-0.
“We didn’t panic, we just kept playing, kept plugging away. Then we got a break and a little bit of momentum and watch out,” he said.
Kaden Miller had two big plays, one each on offense and defense, that helped the Bearcats fight back.
The reward is the rematch with undefeated Bellevue West (6-0), a team that has scored at least 42 points in each of its six wins this year and is averaging just under 50 points per game.
“It looks like they’re starting to find their groove, at least offensively. They’re pretty explosive offensively. They have multiple weapons in the receiver position and the quarterback and the running back do a great job in the run game,” Cool said
He noted that the Thunderbirds are physical up front on offense and defense.
“We’ll have our hands full, for sure,” he said.
Quarterback Luke Johannsen has passed for 1,651 yards and 20 touchdowns and L.J. Richardson has rushed for 14 touchdowns and more than 1,000 yards. Keagan Johnson has 899 receiving yards.
Their offensive punch fell pretty heavy on the Bearcats the first time, but Cool, his staff and players learned from the experience.
“Our lack of varsity game experience was exposed in the first game versus some of the passing game they attacked us with,” Cool said.
The lack of varsity experience showed in the trenches, too, where the Thunderbirds controlled the line of scrimmage.
“We’re going to have to make some adjustments to how we attack them the first time. We’re going to have to do some things differently to survive some of the things they attacked us with,” Cool said. “We assume they’re probably pretty settled in to what they’re going to do offensively and defensively. All they have to do is turn their kids loose.”
That might be Kearney’s biggest advantage. The Bearcats have to change, Bellevue West doesn’t.
“You never know the second time around what kind of wrinkles your opponent is going to have. Obviously, both teams are going to jockey for position and counter each other in a chess game ... to figure out how they’re going to attack offensively, defensively and special teams-wise,” he said.
The Bearcats also have the advantage of opportunity.
Cool said he told his players, “You’re one of the top eight teams in Class A. You have to rally all of your experience from having played a difficult schedule. We’re on a hot streak right now and you have nothing to lose.”
