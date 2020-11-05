Bearcats hope lessons learned in first game reap benefits in rematch with Thunderbirds

“It looks like they’re starting to find their groove, at least offensively. They’re pretty explosive offensively. They have multiple weapons in the receiver position and the quarterback and the running back do a great job in the run game,” Cool said

He noted that the Thunderbirds are physical up front on offense and defense.

“We’ll have our hands full, for sure,” he said.

Quarterback Luke Johannsen has passed for 1,651 yards and 20 touchdowns and L.J. Richardson has rushed for 14 touchdowns and more than 1,000 yards. Keagan Johnson has 899 receiving yards.

Their offensive punch fell pretty heavy on the Bearcats the first time, but Cool, his staff and players learned from the experience.

“Our lack of varsity game experience was exposed in the first game versus some of the passing game they attacked us with,” Cool said.

The lack of varsity experience showed in the trenches, too, where the Thunderbirds controlled the line of scrimmage.