Bearcats fourth at Heartland Athletic Conference Golf Championships

NORFOLK — Kearney High finished fourth at Thursday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Golf Championships at the Norfolk Country Club.

Lincoln Southwest won the team title with a 315 and Lincoln Pius X’s Nicole Kolbas was the individual medalist shooting a 73.

Kearney had a 367 team score with Hannah Lydiatt pacing the Bearcats with an 84, which placed her 13th.

Sydney Peterson followed with a 91 while Alexa Mahalek shot a 93, Olivia James a 99 and Addi Peterson a 195.

Monday, Kearney will host the A2 District meet at Awarii Dunes.