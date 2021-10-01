Bearcats fourth at Heartland Athletic Conference Golf Championships

NORFOLK — Kearney High finished fourth at Thursday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Golf Championships at the Norfolk Country Club.
Lincoln Southwest won the team title with a 315 and Lincoln Pius X’s Nicole Kolbas was the individual medalist shooting a 73.
Kearney had a 367 team score with Hannah Lydiatt pacing the Bearcats with an 84, which placed her 13th.
Sydney Peterson followed with a 91 while Alexa Mahalek shot a 93, Olivia James a 99 and Addi Peterson a 195.
Monday, Kearney will host the A2 District meet at Awarii Dunes.
Heartland Athletic Conf. At Norfolk Country Club
Team Scores — 1, Lincoln Southwest 315. 2, Lincoln East 325. 3, Lincoln Pius X 349. 4, Kearney 367. 5, Columbus 368. 6, Lincoln Southeast 383. 7, Fremont 407. 8, Norfolk 422. 9, Lincoln North Star 441.
Top 15 Individuals — 1, Nicole Kolbas, LPX, 73. 2, Sarah Lasso, COL, 74. 3, Ansley Southan, LSW, 75. 4, Kate Strickland, LSW, 76. 5, Tatum Terwilliger, LSW, 77. 6, Elly Honnens, LE, 77. 7, Neely Adler, LSW, 78. 8, Emma Moss, LE, 79. 9, Kaitlyn Dumler, LE, 82. 10, Hailey Kenkel, Grand Island, 82. 11, Ansley Gesselmann, FRE, 83. 12, Kylie Vanschoiack, LPX, 84. 13, Hannah Lydiatt, K, 84. 14, Lauryn Ball, LSW, 84. 15, Allysen Sander, LSW, 85.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!