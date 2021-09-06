Bearcats finish second at own invitational

KEARNEY — The Kearney High tennis team finished second to Creighton Prep at the Kearney High Doubles Invitational on Saturday.
The Junior Jays scored 77 points to Kearney’s 67. Lincoln Southeast was another 10 points behind in third place.
Kearney’s No. 2 doubles team of Quinten Shaffer and Andy Vu won their division.
“Quinten and Andy had a stellar day. ... (They) did an excellent job of putting the ball away at the net today. Their opponents rarely had a second chance,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “Quinten and Andy also both did a great job of crossing and picking off shots in the middle of the court. We also served very well today as we almost held our serve the entire day and were rarely broken.”
Jarrett Moore and Carson Nichols, playing at No. 4 doubles, finished second, while the other Kearney entries — Asher Saulsbury and Eli Bond and No. 3 and Sam Rademacher and Jackson Bokenkamp at No. 1 — placed third.