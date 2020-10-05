Bearcats finish fifth at Heartland Athletic Conference tennis meet

LINCOLN — Kearney High boys finished fifth Friday in the Heartland Athletic Conference tennis tournament.

Lincoln East won the 12-team tournament with 232 points, followed by Lincoln Southwest with 144. Lincoln Southeast was third, followed by Lincoln Pius X then Kearney.

In the tournament format, each division was placed in a seeded bracket, which included a back draw.

For Kearney, Asher Saulsbury went 2-1 and finished third at No. 2 singles. Both doubles teams — Sam Rademacher and Charlie Brockmeier at No. 1 doubles and Carter Goff and Jackson Bokenkamp at No. 2 doubles — went 1-2 and placed fourth. And Quinten Shaffer at No. 1 singles went 3-2 and placed seventh.

“Asher had a strong day at No. 2 singles. All three of his opponents he faced will be in the Top Ten for No. 2 singles,” coach Troy Saulsbury said. “Asher did a great job playing consistent tennis. He was able to maintain rallies with depth and pace.

“Asher was also able to transition into hitting an aggressive passing shot or attacking a short ball. He has also started to come to the net to put balls away with his volleys.”