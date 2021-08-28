Bearcats finish 7th at golf invite

KEARNEY — Kearney High finished seventh Friday at the Kearney High Girls Golf Invitational at Awarii Dunes Golf Course.

The Bearcats shot a 360 team score on a hot, energy-draining day.

Lincoln Southwest won the tournament with a 311 team score, beating Lincoln East by 12 strokes. Lincoln Pius X was third at 331.

The Thunderbolts’ Nicole Kolbas was the individual winner after shooting a 3-under-par 69, but she needed a playoff to finish first after North Platte’s Karsen Morrison also carded a 69.

For the Bearcats, Sydney Peterson posted a score of 82 to finish 14th individually.

Hannah Lydiatt just missed out on a medal, shooting an 84, while Addi Peterson shot a 94 and Alexa Mahalek carded a 100.

n Lexington’s Zoey Salem shot an 87 to win the McCook Invitational by two strokes while Minden dominated the team competition. The Whippets placed all four scorers in the top 10 with Kaylee Smith posting a 95 to finish third and Kara Suchsland a 96 to win a card playoff with teammate Callie Whitten for fourth place.

n Kearney High Invite

At Awarii Dunes