Bearcats finish 10th in 24-team Papillion Invitational

PAPILLION — Kearney High School finished 10th in the Papillion Invitational tennis tournament played Monday at Papillion.
Lincoln East won the tournament with 47.5 points. Kearney scored 18.5 points.
“Today we showed we have the potential to be a top team; however, we squandered many of our opportunities,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “As a team, we didn’t do a good enough job of finishing shots at the net or finishing out games. We missed overheads on crucial points.
“The good thing is that many of our errors are easily correctable and are things that we can control.”
Twenty of the top 24 Class A teams competed in the tournament.
For Kearney, the No. 2 doubles team of Carter Goff and Jackson Bokenkamp went 2-2 and placed sixth. The No. 1 doubles team of Sam Rademacher and Charlie Brockmeier and No. 2 singles player Asher Saulsbury went 1-2 and finished seventh. At No. 1 singles, Quinten Shaffer lost in the first round but won his next two matches to be the first-round consolation champion.
Both doubles entries had opportunities to flip losses to wins.
“Sam and Charlie lost 8-6 to No. 1 seed Lincoln Pius. However, we had one game where we were up 40-0 and didn’t close it out. ... They also were up 6-3 on Millard North and missed some put-aways in that game. That was enough to give Millard North the momentum to come back and win 8-6,” Troy Saulsbury said.
Papillion Invitational
Team Scores: 1, Lincoln East 47.5. 2, Lincoln Southwest 37. 3, Papillion-La Vista 33. 4, Lincoln Southeast 30. 5, Omaha Westside 28.5. 6T, Creighton Prep 23.5. 6T. Millard North 23.5. 8, Lincoln Pius 23. 9, Fremont 22. 10, Kearney 18.5. 11, Elkhorn South 16. 12, Lincoln North Star 12.5. 13, Millard South 10. 14, Lincoln High 7. 15, Papillion-La Vista South 6.5, 16, Norfolk 6. 17, Columbus 5. 18T, Lincoln Northeast 4. 18T, North Platte 4
