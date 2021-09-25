Bearcats feel Bellevue West’s wrath, 49-13

“You get down and weather the storm in the first quarter, and you make it 7-6, now you got them pinned on the 20-yard line and he goes 80 yards,” Cool said. “That play was one of the top three plays of the game. That was the dagger no doubt about it.”

The Bearcats finally saw the end zone in their opening drive in the third quarter as Riley Miller connected with Kaden Miller for a 19-yard touchdown pass, following two big runs by Parker Wise, who finished the night with 57 yards. Then the T-Birds shut out KHS, outscoring them 35-7 in the second half. Bellevue West’s quarterback Luke Johannsen threw a pair touchdown passes to his two tight ends, Kaden Helms and Micah Riley-Ducker, completing 15 of his 25 passes for 257 yards.

Riley-Ducker, the Auburn commit, finished with four catches for 136 yards due to a few deep-ball passes thrown his way.

“There were a couple of times on third and long, they were able to gather a first down,” Cool said. “They’ve got a pretty good package where it’s pretty tough for us to stop one aspect because they can run the football, and they got beat last week also so they probably had a little bit more mojo on their side, and again, we got beat by a good team.”