Bearcats fall to No. 4 Elkhorn South in OT

ELKHORN — Dominic Hooker’s second touchdown-saving takeaway for Elkhorn South left Kearney with bookend disappointments to its regular season.

But wherever the Bearcats are seeded for the Class A playoffs, they are going to be at home in the play-in round and likely will be a tough out in the Round of 16.

Hooker’s snare of a fumble forced by Koy Wilke and Bo Wieseler on Kearney’s first overtime play made Makhi Nelson-Douglas’ third touchdown of the game stand for a 28-21 Elkhorn South victory in Thursday night’s televised game at Elkhorn Stadium.

Hooker, a senior defensive back, also wrestled the ball away from a Kearney receiver in the back of the end zone that would have been the tying score in the third quarter.

Kearney may be 2-4 — the Bearcats had two September games canceled for COVID-19 reasons — but its losses are to No. 1 Omaha Westside, No. 2 Bellevue West, No. 4 Elkhorn South and No. 5 Lincoln Southeast. In the season opener, Southeast needed two goal-line interceptions to preserve its 14-10 win against Kearney.