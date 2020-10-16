Bearcats fall to No. 4 Elkhorn South in OT

ELKHORN — Dominic Hooker’s second touchdown-saving takeaway for Elkhorn South left Kearney with bookend disappointments to its regular season.
But wherever the Bearcats are seeded for the Class A playoffs, they are going to be at home in the play-in round and likely will be a tough out in the Round of 16.
Hooker’s snare of a fumble forced by Koy Wilke and Bo Wieseler on Kearney’s first overtime play made Makhi Nelson-Douglas’ third touchdown of the game stand for a 28-21 Elkhorn South victory in Thursday night’s televised game at Elkhorn Stadium.
Hooker, a senior defensive back, also wrestled the ball away from a Kearney receiver in the back of the end zone that would have been the tying score in the third quarter.
Kearney may be 2-4 — the Bearcats had two September games canceled for COVID-19 reasons — but its losses are to No. 1 Omaha Westside, No. 2 Bellevue West, No. 4 Elkhorn South and No. 5 Lincoln Southeast. In the season opener, Southeast needed two goal-line interceptions to preserve its 14-10 win against Kearney.
Against the Storm, Kearney was down 14-0 in the first half and 21-14 in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn South (7-1) never got to third down during its first two possessions until the play that put it ahead 14-0. But Kearney fought off the knockout.
Defensive end D’Andre Ndugwa had two recoveries of botched Storm punts, the first setting up Kearney for Jack Johnson’s 1-yard touchdown plunge with two seconds left in the first half. Hooker’s interception kept the second from being converted into points.
“I try to keep chatter in their ears like, ‘Next play, next play,’ no matter what happens,’ ” he said. “We bounced back. We had two missed punts that really messed us up there.”
Elkhorn South broke the 14-14 tie on Nelson-Douglas’ touchdown out of the Storm’s Rhino package that has linemen Ben Uhl and Sam Hoskinson in the backfield with quarterback Dilan Krause and Northern Illinois-bound Nelson-Douglas.
“When we’re in that formation, we don’t think anybody in the state can stop us,” Krause said. “That was proved tonight. He got three touchdowns when he got the rock.”
n Elkhorn So. 28, KHS 21
Score by Quarters.
Kearney (2-4)0 7 0 14 0 — 21
Elkhorn So. (7-1)7 7 0 7 7 — 28
ES: Makhi Nelson-Douglas 1 run (Josh McWilliams kick)
ES: Koy Wilke 6 pass from Dilan Krause (McWilliams kick)
K: Jack Johnson 1 run (James Dakan kick)
K: Johnson 1 run (Dakan kick)
ES: Nelson-Douglas 1 run (McWilliams kick)
K: Kaden Miller 22 pass from Preston Pearson (Dakan kick)
ES: Nelson-Douglas 4 run (McWilliams kick)
