Bearcats fall in shootout

Kearney answered 14 minutes later on a goal by Ashton Calcaterra with the assist going to Ryland Garrett.

But that was all the Bearcats could get on the board despite having the advantage of a 20-mph wind at their backs.

Steinbrook believed the Bulldogs, who have had an up-and-down year, probably had many doubts they could win on the road after a long bus ride. But they gained confidence as the game went on.

“The longer we kind of let them hang around, you could feel it that they just believed they had a shot,” he said. “We didn’t really ever put that doubt into their mind except maybe there was a stretch there in the second half where we kind of had them on the ropes, but it’s the story of our season. We just couldn’t find it back in the net.”

The overtime and ensuing shootout were the first for Kearney this year.

“You get into a shootout and guys are physically fatigued, guys are mentally fatigued and you just don’t know how things are going to go,” Steinbrook said. “In practice you can try to simulate pressure … but until you step to the line or from a goalie’s perspective, you step on the line and you’re trying to save one, you don’t know what it feels like until you’re in the moment.”