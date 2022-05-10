Bearcats face Millard West in high school baseball championship quarterfinals

LINCOLN — The Kearney High baseball team will play Millard West at 10 a.m. Friday at Werner Park in Papillion in the quarterfinals of the Nebraska High School State Baseball Championships.

The Bearcats, who finished the regular season with a 15-8 record, earned the last wild card to qualify for the state tournament after losing to Lincoln North Star in the district tournament.

Millard West is the top seed after a 26-5 season.

The Kearney-Millard West winner will play the Lincoln East-Elkhorn South winner at 4 p.m. Monday at Werner Park. The losers will play an elimination game at 10 a.m. Monday.

The tournament continues throughout the week with games at Werner Park, Fricke Field and Tai Anderson Park in Papillion and Omaha.