Bearcats enter state tourney with confidence, grit

Gretna is coming into Wednesday’s match with only one loss, which happened to be last week’s district finals. Millard North High stunned the Dragons in a shoot-out. However, Gretna is surrounded by talent. Enough talent to send them off to play soccer at the collegiate level.

“Gretna is a talented team,” Rowe said. “They have several contributors and are well-coached. We also have several contributors and skilled players, and we just have to come out strong and play like we know how to play.”

Leading the Dragons is future Cornhusker Sarah Weber, who now has 44 goals and a district record of 29 assists this season. Chaley French is not too shabby either. She has signed to play soccer at Illinois State University and has contributed 11 goals and 15 assists. The Dragons shut out 15 of their last 19 opponents while averaging 7.2 points a match. Their season-high this year is 16 goals. In their win against Omaha Northwest, junior Savannah Defini put up eight of those 16 goals on April 16. She is the second-leading scorer with 23 goals.

The last time the Bearcats faced the Dragons was during the 2019 district final, where they lost 3-1.

Rowe said that this year’s team matches up better than their last meeting. The odds may be against them, but Rowe and her Bearcats team accept the challenge.

“The girls are ready to play,” Rowe said. “We know we can play with some of the best teams in the state, and we plan to do that come Wednesday. We are working to stay calm by simulating what that morning is going to feel like in practice. The girls are getting dialed in and are again ready to compete.”

Kearney High soccer coach Lerrin Rowe (yellow sweatshirt) leads the Bearcats off the field after beating Lincoln High in the district final on Wednesday. The Bearcats play Gretna at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the first round of the Class A state tournament at Morrison Stadium in Omaha. Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub