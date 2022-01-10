Bearcats end girls basketball showcase with win over York

KEARNEY — What was considered to be a heavyweight match as head coach Bradley Fletcher alluded to on Saturday’s Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase, the Kearney High girls basketball team put away York High School, 39-32.
The Bearcats won six of their last eight and improve to 8-3 on the season after giving the Dukes their second loss of the season. Kierstynn Garner, who was named player of the game for the showcase after leading the night with 13 points, believed that the Kearney girls have more confidence than they ever have.
“Our team chemistry is really high,” Garner said. “We are always encouraging each other and are always there for each other, and that’s where it comes on the court.”
The Bearcats continued to show that their size is not an issue. The scrappy defense controlled the outcome of the game. York, led by South Dakota State volleyball commit, Masa Scheierman, and junior Anna Briggs, was not any different.
“We knew that their identity is going to be inside, but we want to make sure their guards were pretty solid, too,” Fletcher said “They are an amazing team and are really well-coached, and so we knew what we were up against.”
Both teams tallied 11 points by the end of the first quarter. Luckily for the Bearcats, even in a tight ball game, Kearney never trailed. Both teams went scoreless in the first four minutes of the second quarter. Kearney held the Dukes to four points and picked up their largest lead at 22-15 going in the half.
“All of our kids stepped up,” Fletcher said. “They always do. So when you know when all the teams are in the 30s is not because we’re bigger, stronger . We’re little bit quicker and faster then some teams. We just have grit and determination. They have grit and are tough-minded and are determined to get after it.”
York eventually caught Kearney in the third quarter while the Bearcats struggled to find shots. Tatum Rusher was Kearney’s only lifeline by knocking down her first four free throws that put her on the board and gave Kearney only one bucket at the end of the third. Rusher was 6 for 8 at the free-throw line and finished the night with 10 points.
“They were making it hard on us. We ran into some pretty good teams that were really solid defensively, and it was hard to find the right place to get the touches, and Tatum was really aggressive, and think others were trying to figure out where the openings were, and it’s hard go inside against them with the size that they have.”
Scheierman kept the game alive for York as she had a double-double night with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Haidyn Skeen took the challenge for the Bearcats in guarding the 6-foot-1 senior in the front court. In Also in the fourth quarter, Skeen dropped a three-pointer at the top of the key that sealed the deal for Kearney.
“It was a big shot and a big moment, and I think we wanted our kids to take them when it’s time, and that was a big time. You kind of go back and forth, how hard you want to sit on the ball. They were pressuring hard. It was just one of those things where the shot presented itself. She’s ready and took it and she has taken other ones early in the game and made a big step ... before that. Her confidence was peaking,” said Fletcher.
At 8-3, the Bearcats look to continue that momentum on Friday when they host Lincoln Northeast.