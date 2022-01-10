Bearcats end girls basketball showcase with win over York

KEARNEY — What was considered to be a heavyweight match as head coach Bradley Fletcher alluded to on Saturday’s Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase, the Kearney High girls basketball team put away York High School, 39-32.

The Bearcats won six of their last eight and improve to 8-3 on the season after giving the Dukes their second loss of the season. Kierstynn Garner, who was named player of the game for the showcase after leading the night with 13 points, believed that the Kearney girls have more confidence than they ever have.

“Our team chemistry is really high,” Garner said. “We are always encouraging each other and are always there for each other, and that’s where it comes on the court.”

The Bearcats continued to show that their size is not an issue. The scrappy defense controlled the outcome of the game. York, led by South Dakota State volleyball commit, Masa Scheierman, and junior Anna Briggs, was not any different.

“We knew that their identity is going to be inside, but we want to make sure their guards were pretty solid, too,” Fletcher said “They are an amazing team and are really well-coached, and so we knew what we were up against.”