Bearcats claim a handful of medals at state track meet

OMAHA – This wasn’t the old days, the days when Kearney High, boys or girls, figured in every event, collected gold medals like Easter eggs and gathered on the floor of Omaha Burke Stadium to collect a trophy.

Wednesday and Thursday at the Nebraska High School Track and Field Championships, the Bearcats’ best couldn’t keep up with the Fremonts, the Omaha Centrals, the Elkhorn Souths, the Lincoln Southwests and so on, especially during a state track meet that will go down in history as one of the best with state records falling like trees in a logging camp.

Shot putter Avery Franzen and pole vaulter Zach Watson led Kearney as the Kearney boys finished with 15 points, placing 16th in the team standings. The KHS girls scored 10 points, tying for 17th with Grand Island and Bellevue West.

Franzen turned in a personal-best throw of 40 feet, 6 ½ inches in the shot put to place third.

The leaders were spread out with Millard North’s Kat Beachler winning with a throw of 43-5 ¼. Runner-up Kinsley Ragland threw 42-10 ½, more than a foot farther than Franzen. And, another foot separated Franzen and fourth-place finisher Courtney Holsteen of Elkhorn South.

Watson matched his season-high by clearing 14 feet. Fremont’s Drew Sellon and Creighton Prep’s Paul Lampert went on to clear 15 feet, leaving Jack Oettinger of North Platte and Grahm Petersen of Lincoln South tied with Watson at 14 feet. Oettinger was awarded third place based on fewer prior misses. Watson and Petersen tie for fourth.

Kearney’s only other individual to medal was senior hurdler D’Andre Ndugwa. He finished seventh in the 110-meter high hurdles while dealing with a pesky hamstring injury. He had run the fastest time in Class A this year before the injury and was one of the top three qualifiers on Wednesday.

Kearney boys other points were scored in the relays where the 4x100 team placed fifth and the 4x400 team finished sixth.

Other points came from Wednesday’s events were Will Vanderbeek tied for seventh place in the high jump and, for the girls, Haidyn Skeen placed fifth.